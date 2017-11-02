Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: LMNK) Contracts with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Lifestyle Medical, Inc. (OTC PINK: LMNK) announced that the company has entered into a six-month contract with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"). EMC specializes in helping small and midcap companies gain exposure with individual investors.

Chris Smith, CEO of Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc., remarked, "We are pleased and excited to engage with EMC to help us communicate our message, as well as keep our shareholders well informed of our advancements in the business model."

James S. Painter III, President of EMC, stated, "We are proud to be representing LMNK. We have reviewed the Company and have been very impressed with the management and the business strategy. We see a bright future and a large number of potential opportunities in the medical industry."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, with an office in New York, NY, Emerging Markets Consulting brings over 40 years combined experience in the Investor relations industry. Emerging Markets Consulting is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. We are relationship driven and results oriented. Our goal is to select the right clients and to concentrate our resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high quality clients. Emerging Markets Consulting can be visited on the web at www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Lifestyle Medical Network's services allow healthcare professionals to truly focus on their patient's well-being without many of the distractions of day-to-day operations.

We provide patient-centric, forward thinking knowledge, management services and solutions that enable Physicians to administer a new level of care. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

James S. Painter III

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

15701 State Road 50

Clermont, Florida 34711

48 Wall Street Suite 1100

NY, NY 10005

Office 321-206-6682

Mobile 407-340-0226

www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Lifestyle Medical Network, Inc.

121 South Orange Ave. Suite 1500

Orlando, FL 32801

(407) 377-6336

info@lifestylemedicalnetwork.com

SOURCE: Lifestyle Medical, Inc.