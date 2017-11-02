

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Doppler Labs, the startup behind smart earbuds Here One, has announced that it is shutting down all operations today.



'We are sad to say that, despite our best efforts, we have reached a point where we have to wind down Doppler Labs,' the company said.



'Over the past months, we took hundreds of meetings in an attempt to secure the necessary capital to continue running our business and build our next product - which would have been a true alternative to traditional hearing aids. However, we couldn't find the needed capital to develop another complex hardware product,'



Doppler Labs was founded in 2013 and the startup launched the prototype of its Here Active Listening System in 2015. In 2016, the company unveiled the new version of the earbuds, called Here One.



