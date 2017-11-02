Ampaire, developer of all-electric zero emission airplanes, was honored with the award for top global aerospace startup at the 2017 Hello Tomorrow Global Summit Deep Tech Challenge in Paris on October 27th. Hello Tomorrow, a global non-profit on a mission to accelerate the transfer of breakthrough technologies into real world solutions, selected one winner in each of the ten deep tech tracks from more than 3000 proposals submitted.

Dedicated to solving two of the biggest issues in air travel, cost and impact on the environment, Ampaire is in development of its first zero emission passenger and cargo airplane. The company aims to initially launch a retrofit of a common turboprop followed by pilot tests of all-electric jets incorporating the latest technologies to deliver a smooth, quiet and clean flight.

The Hello Tomorrow honor for technological innovation is based on potential for high impact in industry and societal challenges. "Aviation produces more than 800 million tons of CO2 per year and there is only one real solution to reduce these emissions- electric airplanes," stated Kevin Noertker, CEO of Ampaire. "Ampaire is preparing to lead the transformation of aviation through zero emission flights and reducing airline costs up to 25%."

"We are incredibly proud of Ampaire--one of LACI's portfolio companies--for this well deserved recognition in their passionate pursuit of electrification of aviation," stated Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) CEO Matt Petersen. "Zero emissions transportation and goods movement are key to our economy, the environment, and reducing the impact of air pollution on our most disadvantaged communities."

Ampaire's transition to electric aircraft is supported by significant recent progress in battery and motor technologies. Their innovation is in integrating those emerging technologies to meet mission requirements and enhance aircraft capabilities.

About Ampaire

Ampaire, developers of high-performance zero emission aircraft, is a tech startup portfolio company of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) based at the La Kretz Innovation Campus in downtown Los Angeles. The company was founded in 2016 by a team originating from leading aerospace and academia institutions, including Northrop Grumman, SpaceX, Caltech, Stanford, Penn and USC. Ampaire's mission is to provide the world with all-electric powered commercial flights that are affordable, quiet and environmentally conscious. For additional information, please visit www.ampaire.com and follow us @AmpaireInc.

