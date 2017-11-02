Social Life Network, Inc.: Social Life Network Launches Home Builder Social Listings For Real Estate Licensees

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver Colorado, is providing its ground-breaking technology to the real estate industry through a licensing agreement with the Real Estate Social Network, Inc.

On November 1, Britt Glassburn, Real Estate Social Network CEO, announced the official launch of the firm's new home builder technology platform, built on the framework of their existing local Colorado website, ColoradoNewHomes.com.

The launch of this social media technology, via the licensing agreement with Social Life Network, Inc., will create new opportunities for home builders in Colorado, and eventually throughout the United States, to import and export their new home listings from existing enterprise listing databases directly through their social network platform, and from there to virtually any social media channel they have accounts on.

"Social Life Network was tasked by us this past summer to provide a simple-to-use platform for home builders looking to better leverage their existing social media channels, as well as our own social network, here at the Real Estate Social Network," said Glassburn.

"Not only have they hit the mark on this innovative technology, but this application will further change the way the new home construction market approaches online marketing for the more than 60,000 home builders and contractors here in the United States," she added.

According to Social Life Network CEO, Shawn Tapp, a veteran of the digital media industry who helped launch HomeBuilder.com in the late 90s, this latest technology will become another disrupter in the online new home listing sector. Most significant is the creation of a new digital media vertical, the latest step in the evolution of a technology that has not developed as far as it should have, he said, since he helped to build and launch this technology in the real estate industry nearly 20 years ago.

About Social Life Network, Inc. (http://social-life-network.com/)

Social Life Network is an American for-profit corporation and an online social media and social networking service, based in Denver Colorado. The founders initially launched their social network platform in the emerging cannabis and hemp industry in 2013, but have expanded it to meet the growing demand for niche social networking in the real estate industry and a myriad of sports verticals.

