Andy Asava to drive CSP, Mobile Operator, and Enterprise sales across the region

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the appointment of Andy Asava as Head of Sales for the Americas.

Andy will oversee sales, pre-sales and professional services for InfoVista's CSP, Mobile Operator, and Enterprise businesses in CALA, the U.S., and Canada. In this role, he will support the company's strategic objectives to accelerate growth in solutions for Application-aware SD-WAN, the Internet of Things (IoT), service assurance, First Responder networks, and to help with the migration to 5G wireless.

Andy will focus on growing the overall business and ensuring that InfoVista continues to help its customers to select the optimum network-based technologies to support cloud-based applications, through essential solutions such as Application-Aware SD-WAN.

InfoVista is committed to building on its existing success and to making the Americas the fastest growing region within its global operations. In support of this, InfoVista will continue to invest in additional resources to strengthen and fortify its presence throughout the region.

Andy has directed global strategic initiatives around the globe, taking leadership roles in a wide range of companies throughout the telecommunications sector, from start-ups to major global enterprises. Prior to joining InfoVista, Andy drove sales growth at GENBAND as the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales. He also led sales efforts at Sipera Systems as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development, and has served as a trusted advisor to the top 100 global wireless carriers during his 16-year tenure at Nortel Networks.

Andy is based in Dallas, Texas.

"Andy is a true sales professional established and well-respected in the industry and we're excited to have him onboard the team," said Mark Pugerude, Chief Sales Officer, InfoVista. "His deep experience in wireless networking systems, coupled with his significant experience in building sales campaigns and running business development for large and small companies across the globe, will be instrumental to InfoVista's drive to satisfy the needs of our CSP, Mobile Operator and Enterprise clients in the Americas."

"As our customers build digital transformation strategies, prepare for the cloud and future 5G networks, it's fundamental that we continue to help them navigate this path," added Andy Asava, Head of Sales for the Americas. "By enabling them to achieve this, we'll grow our business across all sectors and increase our footprint across the region."

