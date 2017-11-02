TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

LSE: ATMA

2 November 2017

Notice to Publish Q3 2017 Results

Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara", or "the Company"), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will publish its Q3 2017 results on Wednesday, 8 November 2017.

Contact details

Investors:

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media:

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

Contacts:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



