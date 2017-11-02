Neil Shekhter - of NMS Properties - Discusses the Newest Trends in Luxury Apartments

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / In recent years, the growing popularity of apartment living has resulted in a shift of what residents have come to expect in terms of amenities, inside and out. This notion is even more prevalent with high-end units, as developers continue to implement bold, contemporary ideas into both new and existing buildings. Neil Shekhter, founder and CEO of NMS Properties, highlights some of the most recent trends among newer luxury apartments, which have taken a gradual turn towards resembling five-star hotels and resorts.

Americans are currently renting at a higher rate than ever before, and over half a million people are projected to make the move to rental properties each subsequent year. This surge in demand has caused apartment developers to re-think what they are offering, especially in regards to luxury properties. Modern architecture and interior design styles have now become the norm, while equipping units with the latest entertainment technology. Large, flat-screen televisions, integrated audio systems, smart home features, and energy efficient utilities are starting to become standard. Kitchens have now become more of a centerpiece, increasing in their size, and featuring cutting-edge, stainless steel appliances - with plenty of room to entertain guests. Once more of an afterthought, master bedroom closets have transformed into large-scale walk-in versions that resemble the spacious and elegant dressing rooms at fine clothing retailers.

Neil Shekhter points out that new trends with high-end apartments go far beyond what's offered on the inside. "Common spaces - especially in luxury buildings - are starting to resemble hotels and resorts in their look and feel, and in the services they provide," writes Building Design + Construction editor John Caulfield. Fitness centers, spas, infinity pools open year-round, and shared entertainment areas that include amenities like WiFi and movie viewing lounges are now common. Rooftop decks and terraces are considered essential, boasting everything from BBQ grills to exotic cabanas and gardening spaces. This resort-like approach can also be seen with the influx of properties now providing staff members that can cater to tenant's needs, such as valet drivers, concierge, personal trainers, massage therapists, and dog groomers. As multiple generations continue to favor luxury apartment dwellings, these trends will progress while developers seek new ways to maintain the allure and appeal of their top properties.

Neil Shekhter is the CEO and Founder of NMS Properties, Inc., a renowned California-based property management company. Growing up in the Soviet Union and eventually seeking refuge in the United States, Neil parlayed his hard work and determination as a young cab driver into purchasing taxis, which eventually led to an opportunity to enter the real estate market in the mid-1980s. For nearly three decades since, he is dedicated to providing high-quality rental housing in Southern California's most sought-after locations, including Santa Monica, the Wilshire Corridor, Brentwood, Sawtelle Japantown and the San Fernando Valley. NMS Properties is known for developing "modern luxury" apartment homes central to large employers, schools, shopping, and dining, while also featuring stainless steel appliances, attractive bathroom tiling, and modern finishes throughout. In addition to his company role, Neil is a devoted philanthropist, husband, and father, and enjoys his spare time cultivating a lifelong photography hobby.

