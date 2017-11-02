Gestoppte bzw. gedrehte Serien: Gold Maple Leaf 1/1 -0,32% auf 1126,7, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,65% Zuwachs von 1112 auf 1130,3), Gold Känguru 1/1 -0,32% auf 1125,6, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,65% Zuwachs von 1110,9 auf 1129,2), Goldbarren (1000g, philoro) -0,31% auf 35447,7, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,63% Zuwachs von 34988 auf 35559,6), Gold Krugerrand 1/1 -0,32% auf 1131,1, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,65% Zuwachs von 1116,3 auf 1134,7), Goldbarren (250g, philoro) -0,31% auf 8882, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,63% Zuwachs von 8767 auf 8910), Goldbarren (1oz, philoro)-0,31% auf 1124,4, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,6% Zuwachs von 1110,1 auf 1127,9), Goldbarren (100g, philoro) -0,31% auf 3570, davor 5 Tage im Plus (1,62% Zuwachs von 3524 auf 3581), Gold Philharmoniker 1/1 -0,32% auf 1124,5, davor 5...

