

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former co-chairman of President Donald Trump's campaign Sam Clovis has withdrawn his name from consideration to be the Department of Agriculture's chief scientist amid fallout from the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.



Clovis reportedly supervised George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to Trump's campaign who pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russian nationals.



Reports have claimed Clovis is the campaign supervisor mentioned in court documents that encouraged Papadopoulos to pursue a meeting with Kremlin-linked contacts.



In a letter to Trump, Clovis argued that the political climate inside Washington has made it impossible for him to receive balanced and fair consideration for the position.



'The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day,' Clovis wrote.



He added, 'As I am focused on your success and the success of this administration, I do not want to be a distraction or negative influence, particularly with so much important work left to do for the American people.'



Clovis will reportedly continue to serve as the senior White House adviser to the Department of Agriculture.



'We respect Mr. Clovis's decision to withdraw his nomination,' White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a brief statement.



A senior administration official told Politico that Clovis' nomination to be the USDA's undersecretary for research, education and economics was already in hot water due to scrutiny of his agriculture and science credentials.



Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, argued Clovis only withdrew because he knew his interactions with Papadopoulos would have been a topic during his confirmation hearing.



'Sam Clovis was almost a comically bad nominee, even for this administration,' Leahy said. 'He is inarguably unqualified, and he is wrong on almost every major issue relevant to the chief scientist post to which he was nominated.'



He added, 'But President Trump already knew that when he nominated Mr. Clovis, and that is not why his nomination was abruptly pulled today.'



