The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels announces groundbreaking ceremony for The Peninsula London

HONG KONG and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH) today celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for The Peninsula London in Belgravia, London. The Duke of Westminster attended as Guest of Honour at the ceremony which was hosted by HSH Chairman, The Honourable Sir Michael Kadoorie.

Speaking at the event, Sir Michael said: "This is an important day for our group. We were most pleased, after many decades of searching, to have found such a magnificent location for The Peninsula London hotel and residences. It is our vision that The Peninsula London shall be recognised as one of the finest hotels in the world. We will welcome international guests and showcase the best of British culture, design, art and cuisine combined with traditional warm Asian hospitality, while also ensuring that The Peninsula London is embraced as a prominent fixture in the community and equally beloved by local residents."

HSH Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mr Clement Kwok added: "The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels' philosophy is to focus our business on a small number of hotels which are recognised as being amongst the best in the world. We emphasise quality rather than quantity and all our hotels are situated in the most prime locations in major international gateway cities. London is one of the world's most dynamic and vibrant cities, with a unique energy and culture, and we believe it has a most exciting future. The Peninsula London hotel and residences will set new standards in luxury and service and we believe they will be the finest in the London market when complete."

The project site for The Peninsula London is in a spectacular location overlooking Hyde Park Corner and the Wellington Arch and will comprise a 190-room hotel and 24-28 luxury residential apartments, with opening currently scheduled for 2021.

As part of the project, the owners will also provide affordable housing located at Buckingham Palace Road in Westminster. The project is expected to support over 2,000 jobs and deliver additional expenditure of £60m to the London economy annually, offering a significant boost to London's tourism industry.

The Peninsula London hotel has been designed by UK-based Hopkins Architects Partnership, with the interiors designed by Peter Marino Architect. Food and beverage outlets are being designed by Archer Humphryes and CAP Atelier, with specialist lighting designed by Speirs + Major. Engineering services are provided by WSP and Cundall. The Development and Project Manager is Prime Development, construction management is being handled by Sir Robert McAlpine and cost management by Arcadis. Demolition by Keltbray is almost complete and piling by Cementation Skanska is now underway.

Notes to editors

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of transport, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. Projects under development include The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Yangon and The Peninsula Istanbul. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; 1-5 Grosvenor Place in London, UK, and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Thai Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596143/groundbreaking_ceremony_of_The_Peninsula_London.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596144/His_Grace_Hugh_Grosvenor_the_Duke_of_Westminster.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596145/The_Honourable_Sir_Michael_Kadoorie.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595930/HSH_1.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595931/HSH_2.jpg