Global Well Intervention Services Markets 2017-2021

The global well intervention services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Well Intervention Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of drilling activities in unconventional areas. Unconventional oil and gas resources include shale gas, coal bed methane, gas hydrates, tight oil, oil sands, and others. These resources are costly to produce and tough to exploit. Technological advances and operational efficiencies have driven cost reductions, thus spurring the exploitation of unconventional resources. In the US, the shale gas boom saw the rise of unconventionally produced natural gas supplies. The huge discovery of oil sands in Canada have shown the unlimited opportunities for oil exploration.

One trend in the market is technological advances in well intervention techniques. Technology is rapidly evolving in the oil and gas industry. New innovations are flowing into the industry to ensure greater recovery from oil and gas reserves. These innovations also cover the well intervention process.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in investments in upstream sector. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the upstream oil and gas industry witnessed a 44% decline in investments during 2014-2016, owing to the cost reductions by various upstream companies worldwide after the fall in global crude oil prices. As per the US EIA, crude oil prices, which were over $117.80/bbl. in June 2014, saw a quick decline to $47.76/bbl. in January 2015, in a span of just seven months. Crude oil prices continued to fall to $30.70/bbl. in January 2016 and were around $51.70/bbl. in August 2017. This has significantly affected the profitability of upstream oil and gas companies.

Key Market Trends

Technological advances in well intervention techniques

New-generation, automated drilling rigs

Laser drilling in oil and gas sector

Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking

Key vendors

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Other prominent vendors

EQT (previously Aker Solutions)

AKOFS OFFSHORE

ALTUS INTERVENTION

Archer

Axis Well Technology

BlueSparkEnergy

Danum Well Services

DeepWell

Expro Group

Gulf Intervention Services DMCC

Hunting

Kinetic Services

Nabors Industries

Nordic Well Services

Oceaneering International

TechnipFMC

Wild Well Control

WISE Intervention Services

