Enterworks Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Product Leadership Award for its Innovative MDM/PIM Solutions

EnterWorks EnableTM is an end-to-end, unique software platform that provides scalable, flexible, and lower TCO solutions for customers

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 2,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the MDM/PIM Software for the manufacturing and distribution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes EnterWorksTM Acquisition, Inc. (EnterWorks) with the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award for its innovative, end-to-end EnterWorks EnableTM software solution that provides a centralized view and repository of extensive product information, master data, digital assets, attributes, and more, for use within the manufacturing and distribution communities and their trading partners. The Sterling, VA-headquartered EnterWorks has more than 100 customers that operate in over 60 countries; more than 70% of them are in manufacturing and wholesale distribution. Customers include Johnstone Supply, Fender Musical Instruments, A.O. Smith, Ariens, IDI, Darigold, HP Hood, HON Furniture, Mary Kay, Orgill, SMA, W.B. Mason, Guthy-Renker and US Foods.

Manufacturing and distribution companies rely on advanced content (product and master data) to drive differentiation, achieve operational efficiency, improve commerce experience, address customer preferences, solve logistical complexities, and expand operations, as well as increase revenues and sales. Product information management (PIM) and master data management (MDM) software solutions provide a centralized view of the extensive product content from which manufacturing and distribution companies gain high-value, critical information required for business transactions and decisions.

"Frost & Sullivan expects vendors that provide flexible MDM/PIM software that addresses the aforementioned challenges to secure a leadership position in the market," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "EnterWorks is a leading provider of MDM and PIM solutions that is committed to helping manufacturers and distributors gain a competitive advantage through accurate, reliable, high-quality, consistent, and up-to-date product content and data. Their platform also extends into enablement of critical capabilities such as PLM and CPQ."

Frost & Sullivan analysis found that EnterWorks Enable facilitates collaboration among business silos and across enterprises in an omnichannel B2B2C manner by aggregating, managing, and syndicating product content, allowing companies to enter data through multiple methods. This extends to emerging content sources, such as 3D, that will power virtual and augmented reality applications, but need a central data repository.

The aspects of EnterWorks Enable that deliver the greatest value to customers are exceptional configurability, scalability, flexible deployment options, and speed of implementation.

Configuration: Enterprise workflow, application interface screen, business and validation rules, as well as data models are all configurable through drag-and-drop modeling tools and graphical displays, allowing users to set up best practice processes and workflows to meet their unique requirements without touching the code. This reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) because customers do not have to rely on expensive IT resources. The unique virtual data modeling capability of the platform is a critical enabler for its configurability for any targeted vertical.

Scalability: Whether a company is a small, narrowly focused product specialist or a large, multi-division conglomerate, the platform can be set up specifically to the desired business model and user roles.

Flexibility and speed: EnterWorks software runs both on the cloud and on-premise; implementation time averages about 90 days. The implementation cost is 30% to 40% less than competing MDM/PIM solutions, and the maintenance cost is 50% to 75% less.

"EnterWorks has strengthened its PIM and MDM position in the manufacturing and distribution communities by its intense focus on key product categories and the corresponding industry sectors in building out its vertical content network approach," said Sankara Narayanan. "By concentrating on partner ecosystems and data pools associated with verticals such as food and consumer products, industrial and building materials, home and office furnishings, specialty goods, medical/surgical devices, and services industries, EnterWorks delivers a holistic solution bundle to its prospects and existing customers."

Enterworks Enable offers customers dynamic, flexible data modeling architecture; role-based views; search features by attribute, image, or text; tools to improve data quality; full-featured digital asset management as a domain; dynamic data modeling; and workflow and collaboration. Competing solutions lack this full set of functionalities. For its dedication, EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc. has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North American Product Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc.

EnterWorksMaster Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

