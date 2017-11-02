Rodney Napier - Brings The Granted Wish Foundation To Status of Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Founder and Chairman of The Granted Wish Foundation, Rodney Napier, has successfully led the organization to be recognized as a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. It is the fourth consecutive year that the non-profit has achieved such a respected honor, and is a reflection of the foundation's dedication to helping and enriching the lives of those less fortunate.

A Better Business Bureau accredited charity is any particular organization that meets all 20 of the Standards for Charity Accountability, based on a review of information and materials provided by The Granted Wish Foundation. Charities that receive this honor can participate in a charity seal program that allows them to show the Accredited Charity Seal on their website and in their written publications on websites or newsletters. If the organization is a seal holder, it appears in the heading of the bureau's reports. Rodney Napier is pleased with his foundation's accreditation, as it ensures a prosperous and positive future for children who seek the most help and assistance.

Established in 2005, The Granted Wish Foundation is a 501(c)(3) registered charity dedicated to helping the dreams of physically challenged children and young adults come true. Other services are the annual local Adopt-A-Family program. Volunteers shop during the Christmas season to offer household items, groceries and toys for those in need. Napier's team also supports the running of 'Rosalie's House', a fully furnished home owned by the foundation that provides local low-income families the opportunity to live comfortably at a reduced cost.

"It is such an honor to be accredited," says Rodney Napier. "The Better Business Bureau is a great way for The Granted Wish Foundation to excel at what it does best: helping children from all over the U.S."

Rodney Napier is the Founder and CEO of The Granted Wish Foundation. He launched Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings Inc. in 2001, which has grown from a single idea into a company with sales of over $50 million each year. AMCH has many companies and ventures under its umbrella, such as Lincoln Treasury, and Heat Surge, LLC Businesses can learn about sponsorship, and getting more involved in The Granted Wish Foundation, by emailing scoletti@grantedwish.org.

Rodney Napier - Business Leader and Philanthropist: http://rodneynapiernews.com

Moe's, Jersey Mike's to fill out The Venue at Belden: http://www.cantonrep.com/news/20170315/moes-jersey-mikes-to-fill-out-venue-at-belden

Grand parade shines with floats, bands, legends: http://www.cantonrep.com/news/20170805/grand-parade-shines-with-floats-bands-legends

Contact Information

RodneyNapierNews.com

http://rodneynapiernews.com

contact@rodneynapiernews.com

SOURCE: RodneyNapierNews.com