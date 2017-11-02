Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal cyclohexane marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006554/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cyclohexane market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The competition among the players in the global cyclohexane market is primarily based on technology, trait leadership, price, quality, and cost. Several global and regional players are present in the market. It is dominated by large-scale vendors like BASF, CEPSA, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil, and Huntsmanand is highly competitive. These players have numerous production facilities and hence have vast geographical presence. The small regional vendors contribute a considerable amount of market share.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The rising demand for caprolactam in China is one of the factors that is driving the growth of the cyclohexane market. The largest importer and producer of nylon filament yarn in the world is China. China is also claimed to be the largest importer of caprolactam in the world. In the next five years, both production and demand for caprolactam is expected to rise because of development of industries such as automotive, military, and sports equipment in China."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BASF

BASF increased its capacity for cyclohexane oxidation at its Antwerp Verbund site to 50,000 tons per year. The expansion was implemented as part of two long-term planned turnarounds and was completed by the end of 2014. The cyclohexane oxidation capacity expansion has further increased the backward integration of the polyamide value chain at the Antwerp Verbund site and has helped in reducing dependency on external suppliers of cyclohexane oxidation products.

CEPSA

The chemistry segment of CEPSA is thoroughly integrated with refining. It produces and commercializes more than 3 million tons of petrochemical products per annum. CEPSA produces cyclohexane at the La Rábida refinery with a production capacity of 180,000 tons per year. CEPSA has the only cyclohexane manufacturing facilities in Spain and is one of the leading producers in Europe.

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Aromatics Group of Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the top producers of benzene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane. With mass-scale production facilities, the company claims to be one of the largest marketers of cyclohexane globally, sourcing product from the three largest cyclohexane plants in the world.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Chemical is a global producer of hydrocarbon fluids such as cyclohexane and key oxygenated fluids. Recent capacity expansions in Antwerp and Singapore, along with the revamp of the Baton Rouge plant, showcase the company's long-term commitment to the fluids market. ExxonMobil is fully integrated into the feedstock and raw materials, from crude oil to finished product, required to produce fluids.

Huntsman

Aromatics production by the Huntsman in Europe takes place at two integrated manufacturing facilities located in Wilton, UK, and North Tees, UK. The company is one of the prominent European producers of cyclohexane with an annual capacity of 725 million pounds. It is also one of the leading benzene producers in Europe with 1,200 million pounds of annual capacity. Most of the benzene produced is used in-house to produce nitrobenzene and cyclohexane. The balance aromatics products are sold to several key customers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021

Global Benzene Market 2017-2021

Global Fragrance Ingredients Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006554/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com