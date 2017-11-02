According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industriesis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the predicted period.

This research report titled 'Global Robotics Market in Rubber, Plastics, and Chemicals Industries 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of robotics by manufacturers to meet industry demands and attain a competitive advantage over other players in the market. The concept of smart factories and robotic factories has gained significance over the years, with some companies opting for complete robotization to reduce dependency on human labor and increase quality.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries into five major segments by application. They are:

Material handling

Dispensing

Assembling and dissembling

Processing

Others

The top three segments of the global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries are discussed below:

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in material handling

The global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in material handling will be driven by applications such as machine tending, packaging, palletizing, injection, and blow molding. The segment is growing at a CAGR of over 9% from 2016-2021.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "Power Plastics, a major player in the plastics industry in Australia, installed robots for packing of large batches of polyethylene condiment bottles at a rate of 3000 bottles per hour. The robots were employed for stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding, and producing injection molded thermoplastic containers."

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in dispensing

The global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in dispensing is expected to gain traction as end-users are expected to increasingly invest in robotics for applications such as sealing, painting, and flaming. The segment is growing at a CAGR of almost 12% from 2016-2021. Robotics in such applications ensures that less waste material is generated, along with advantages such as an increase in productivity with system uptime.

"Liaoyuan, a Chinese manufacturer of plastic automotive parts, implemented robots for painting and experienced an improvement in productivity and on-time deliveries, which are essential requisites in times of increasing competition and demand. The forecast period will see the segment being driven by an increase in the adoption of robots for enameling, application of surface coatings, adhesives, and sealing materials," says Raghav

Global robotics market in rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries in assembling and disassembling

Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of robotics in the rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries for assembling and disassembling applications, as robots can help end-users to attain high speed, precision, and accuracy. The forecast period will see a rise in demand for applications in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, which lay a major emphasis on accuracy, consistency, and cleanliness.

The segment has grown over the years, as vendors have added advanced robots to their product lines, which provide more flexibility for assembling and disassembling applications compared with fixed automation. Apart from maximizing throughput, the improved vision systems in robots also ensure that errors are minimized.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

