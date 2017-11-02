Lima Corporate Announces Closing Of € 275 Million Senior Secured Notes Due 2023

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lima Corporate announces the closing of € 275,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2023. The Notes bear interest at a rate of E+3.75 % per year, with a 0.00 % EURIBOR floor - a benchmark issuance among comparable companies - and are listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as well as on the Extra MOT Pro Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. In connection with the refinancing, Lima Corporate also entered into a € 60 million super senior revolving credit facility. The net proceeds from the offering were used to repay in full Lima Corporate's and its subsidiaries' outstanding indebtedness under the existing senior facilities agreement.

"The refinancing provides Lima Corporate with greater flexibility to fuel future growth and support its strategic plans. We have also gained leverage for potential M&A activities," commented Luigi Ferrari, CEO of Lima Corporate. Net leverage at closing corresponded to 5.5x Lima Corporate's Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017.

Lima Corporate operates 24 subsidiaries worldwide and is present in 47 countries through a comprehensive network of direct and indirect sales forces and maintains three state-of-the-art production sites in Italy, employing over 800 people globally.

About Lima Corporate

Lima Corporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive orthopedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, Lima Corporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. Lima Corporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

The company routinely posts important information for Investors on its website within the 'Investors' section.

Please visit us on: https://www.limacorporate.com/aboutus.html?b=investors&lang=en

Limacorporate S.p.A.

Via Nazionale, 52

33038 Villanova di San Daniele

Udine - Italy

T: +39-0432-945511

E: investors@limacorporate.com

