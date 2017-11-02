Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal safety air guns and air nozzles market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006559/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global safety air guns and air nozzles market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

Owing to the presence of many vendors, the global safety air guns and air nozzles market is highly competitive. Well-diversified global, regional, and local vendors have established their presence in the market. For the past several decades, most of the vendors have been selling undifferentiated products. Several vendors sell unsafe, low-quality, and cheap products as safety air guns and air nozzles, thus further increasing the competition in the market. Relabeled conventional air blow guns are sold as safety air guns by some vendors. Manufacturers that sell genuine and original products face a major challenge due to this.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research, "Most of the end-user demand for safety air guns and air nozzles is from the US, Japan, China, and European countries, where the US alone accounts for more than half the demand. The key drivers of the market in most of these countries is the prevalent awareness associated with health and safety risks of compressed air and government regulations and directives regarding air-blow operations. Most manufacturers extensively use the US OSHA standard regarding air blow gun safety as a benchmark for the design of basic safety air guns and air nozzles."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Coilhose Pneumatics

Coilhose Pneumatics is one of the leading vendors of pneumatic tools, air flow control equipment, and other accessories. Its major products include air blow guns, air nozzles, flexible hoses, filter, regulator, and lubricator units. The company has an integrated manufacturing supply chain. It also manufactures customized products and equipment for private labels. The company majorly serves customers in the industrial pneumatic, automotive, and fluid power market.

EXAIR

EXAIR is a leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products, mainly serving industrial customers. Its main products include air knives, nozzles, vacuums, cabinet coolers, static eliminators, and liquid nozzles for cooling and cleaning applications. The company focuses on the manufacture of energy efficient products for industries. Its other products are electronic flow controls, ultrasonic leak detector, and digital flow and sound level meters.

Guardair

Guardair is a US-based manufacturer of pneumatic tools and accessories. The company operates its business through three brands Guardair, AirSpade, and Allpax. Safety air guns and air nozzles are sold under the Guardair brand. Other products in its portfolio include syphon guns and pneumatic vacuums. The company serves several major enterprises across almost all major manufacturing and production industries.

Prevost

Prevost designs and manufactures products for use in compressed air applications. Its products include quick disconnect couplings, hoses and hose assemblies, air blow guns, combinations FRL units, and piping systems. Its product portfolio is segmented into three categories, namely connection, distribution, and air treatment. The major markets for its products are the automotive, woodworking, textile, and food industry.

Silvent

Silvent is one of the major vendors of safety air guns and air nozzles globally. Its main product line includes air nozzles, air knives, safety air guns, and silencers. The company also produces customized products, according to the requirement of its industrial customers. Its other products include air pressure measurement gauges, ball joints, flow control regulators, and connecting hoses. The company's relatively new business segment, Silvent InTech, produces compressed air blowing equipment for the steel manufacturing industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Fans and Blowers Market 2017-2021

Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021

Global Heating Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006559/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com