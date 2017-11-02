

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Funko has announced that it will launch David S Pumpkins pop figurine.



'The scariest thing to the mind is the unknown, have no fear we know David S. Pumpkins is joining Pop! Shown with his pumpkin suit, and white streak in his hair. Any questions?' the company wrote on its website.



If you don't already know, David Simon Pumpkins is a fictional character in Saturday Night Live portrayed by Tom Hanks. He first appeared in the October 22, 2016 episode of season 42 and quickly garnered a large fan base along with the catchphrase: 'Any questions?' Pumpkins has appeared in two episodes of SNL as well as an animated Halloween special that aired on October 28, 2017.



Meanwhile, figurine maker Funko made its debut on the Nasdaq Market on Thursday. The company priced its initial public offering at $12 per share, lower than its estimated range of $14 to $16.



The company is trading under the ticker symbol FNKO. Funko sold 10.4 million shares.



