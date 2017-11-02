According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global aprotic solvents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the predicted period.

This research report titled 'Global Aprotic Solvents Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global aprotic solvents market is driven by the demand from major application areas such as oil and gas, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, electronics and electricals, and others. The market is going through significant changes due to the growing environmental concerns and increasing number of regulatory changes.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global aprotic solvents market into four major segments by application. They are:

Electronics and electrical

Paints and coatings

Pharmaceutical

Oil and gas

The top three segments of the global aprotic solvents market are discussed below:

Global aprotic solvents market by oil and gas

In 2016, the oil and gas segment occupied 28.54% of the global aprotic solvents market and is growing at a CAGR of over 4%. This segment includes both upstream and downstream application of oil and gas. Aprotic solvents are used in the petrochemical industry for the separation of aromatics.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio, "Fracking is a process which is used to drill out oil and gas. Aprotic solvents are widely used as fracking fluids to increase the quantity of hydrocarbons during oil drilling operations. As the exploration of oil and gas is increasing due to depletion of conventional reserves, the demand for the unconventional reserve is increasing in various countries."

Global aprotic solvents market by pharmaceuticals

In the pharmaceutical industry, aprotic solvents are used to dissolve chemical compounds that are used for producing pharmaceutical products and drugs. In addition, they are used for the extraction and purification of certain chemical compounds and function as a reagent in the process.

Aprotic solvents are used in many pharmaceutical products. These solvents play important roles in the initiation of many pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. For instance, many ointments and antibacterial creams contain dimethyl sulfoxide in the formulation, which is an aprotic solvent. Aprotic solvents also provide homogeneous dispersion and stability to the final drug, be it creams, lotions, or liquids," says Shakeel

Global aprotic solvents market by paints and coatings

Aprotic solvents help in dissolving and dispersion of certain components, such as pigments and resins, in the formulation of paints, aiding in maintaining the consistency of paints for the application. When the paint is applied, the solvent evaporates, and the resin and pigments form a thin coat that dries quickly.

Different solvents make paints more durable, decorative, and glossy in both indoor and outdoor applications. For instance, inexpensive paint stripper compositions that do not contain chlorinated aromatic or alkaline solvents are accepted for removing chemicals such as glycerophthalic alkyd-urethane, acrylic-polyurethane, and epoxy paints from a different substrate such as wood and metal substrates.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS

Mitsui Chemicals

Shell International

