Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the entry of the Hyatt House brand into the Turkish market with the opening of Hyatt House Gebze. The opening of the hotel is an important step towards increasing Hyatt's brand presence throughout Europe and is the fifth Hyatt House branded hotel to open outside the U.S. in 2017.

The Hyatt House brand offers casual, authentic hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment. It allows guests to feel at home, whether they are staying for a night or a month. The design is rooted in extensive consumer insights which indicate that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the city of Gebze," said Emin Celik, General Manager of Hyatt House Gebze. "The Hyatt House brand is designed to offer guests a home away from home, and with spacious living areas and fully equipped kitchens, Hyatt House Gebze allows guests to feel right at home during their stay."

Located just 10 miles from Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and less than 40 miles from Istanbul, the 158-room upscale extended stay hotel features fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms, making it the perfect place for guests to relax and pause before beginning the next part of their journey.

The H BAR provides a relaxing space for guests to unwind in the evening, whilst the H Market is designed to meet the everyday needs of guests, offering snacks and freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.

The hotel also features a24-hour workout room and indoor pool, more than 98 square meters of flexible meeting space and is conveniently located adjacent to the Gebze Center Shopping Mall.

Hyatt House Gebze comprises of:

158 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms, spacious bedrooms, and stylish bathrooms

with fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms, spacious bedrooms, and stylish bathrooms Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

throughout the hotel and guestrooms H BAR , a cozy space for Hyatt House guests to unwind in the evening, featuring a delicious menu and a comprehensive selection of premium beers, wines and cocktails

, a cozy space for Hyatt House guests to unwind in the evening, featuring a delicious menu and a comprehensive selection of premium beers, wines and cocktails The H Market meets the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches

meets the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches Gathering Rooms with more than 1,054 square feet (98 square meters) of flexible meeting space; all-inclusive packages will be available, and each meeting room will come fully serviced with extensive menu options, comprehensive event planning support and audio-visual equipment

with more than 1,054 square feet (98 square meters) of flexible meeting space; all-inclusive packages will be available, and each meeting room will come fully serviced with extensive menu options, comprehensive event planning support and audio-visual equipment A 24-hour Workout Room, sauna and indoor pool to keep fitness routines going

to keep fitness routines going Game and media room

Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors

with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors Additional services, including 24-hour laundry room, complimentary breakfast and grocery shopping services

There are four Hyatt-branded hotels currently open in Turkey, including Grand Hyatt Istanbul, Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul, Hyatt Regency Istanbul Ataköy and Park Hyatt Istanbul Macka Palas.

For more information about Hyatt House hotels, please visit www.hyatthouse.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 75 locations throughout the United States, China and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with HyattHouse and WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 739 properties in 57 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House,Hyatt ZivaHyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006657/en/

Contacts:

Glennie Janssen

Hyatt

+1 312 750 6120

glennie.janssen@hyatt.com

or

Simone Loretan

Hyatt Europe, Africa, Middle East and Southwest Asia

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com