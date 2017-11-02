Cashaa to Partner with Agrello to Offer Borderless Financial Products

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashaa, the next generation banking platform, is partnering with Agrello to support its series of decentralised global financial products. Agrello provides smart contract agreements that can be executed and managed remotely, enabling Cashaa to expand the range of financial services available through the its unique platform. Products such as insurance, microfinancing and decentralised trading can now be made available remotely, to new audiences, with the benefit of robustness, transparency, and scalability to Cashaa users.

New Markets for Fintech

Cashaa aims to reaching those markets where traditional methods of financing have failed by pioneering financial products to millions of unbanked people across the world. Agrello makes remote contract management a possibility lowering costs and bringing Cashaa's vision to market faster. Agrello's 'self-aware' agreements can prove two parties entered into a contractual agreement, executed in code and stored on the blockchain. Being self-aware the contracts are able to remind users of their obligations and deadlines and when combined with integrated identity and digital signature services, can enable fast and secure contract conclusion.

Agrello management solutions are effective where the cost of engaging into a business relationship and writing agreements is high compared to the transaction value. Cashaa sees the potential for this technology to bring efficiency gains to decentralised trading on it's existing FX platform as well as to enable expansion into other areas such as insurance and micro-financing.

"We think the Cashaa project is revolutionary in Fintech, it combines the potential of blockchain with vast increasing demand of P2P money transfers worldwide. We see huge potential in cooperation," Hando Rand, CEO and Co-founder, Agrello

Even existing legacy contracts can be expressed through Agrello's text-to-code compiler reducing the set up time and costs for Cashaa customers.

CAS Token Sale

Cashaa's global FX platform is already in working beta and has over 12,500 registered users spread across 141 countries. The project features in the 'Top 100 Most Influential Blockchain Companies in the world' list. To date, Cashaa has supported over 2,100 BTC of value transfer between different locations around the world. Cashaa platform is now introducing its native CAS token, that is available through a token sale open to the public on 6 November at 1700 UTC. Token holders will be able to access premium services, instant loans, obtain a credit score, create smart contracts for trading and participate in the governance mechanism of CAS tokens.