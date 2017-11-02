Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest competitive intelligence study on the automotive industry. The global automotive components manufacturer wanted to assess the current market opportunities, regulatory issues, and the suppliers in the automotive components industry. The automotive components manufacturer wanted to evaluate the competitors, their offerings, and product positioning strategies.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "The business environment is changing, and automotive components manufacturers are considering competitive intelligence as an integral part of business management."

The automotive industry is in a better shape than it was a few years ago and is highly diversified. The industry is transforming rapidly, and the rising demand is expected to give rise to several new players in the industry. Several players in the automotive components industry are adopting competitive intelligence studies to understand the competitors and retain their position in the market.

The competitive intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the auto components company to gain strategic insights into competitors' assortments and prices. With the help of this engagement, the client was able to gain actionable insights and devise effective strategies. Additionally, the client was able to optimize inventory management and keep a track of the stocks in real-time.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Evaluate the automotive components industry

Gain insights into the effectiveness of competitors' product portfolio

This competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining a deeper understanding of the competitor's pricing strategy

Identifying the volume of sales per product

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

