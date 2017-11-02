MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE: EDGENTA) ("UEM Edgenta") held on November 2, a majority of its shareholders have approved the sale of UEM Edgenta's 61.2% stake in Opus International Consultants Limited (NZSE: OIC) ("OIC") to WSP.

The number of OIC shares either under lock up agreements or already tendered as part of WSP's offer now amounts to 88.95%. WSP's offer remains open for acceptance until 11:59 pm on November 27, 2017, unless extended. Once WSP holds or controls 90% or more of the shares of OIC, it will exercise its statutory right to compulsory acquire the remaining shares.

"As we get closer to the expected closing date of the transaction, this vote confirms that investors recognize the merits of our proposal and see the value in this transaction, both for them and for Opus employees and clients," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President & CEO of WSP. "We are looking forward to getting to the finish line and welcoming our new colleagues to the team".

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the consent of the Overseas Investment Office to WSP's application filed on August 22, 2017.

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 39,000 talented people in more than 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

