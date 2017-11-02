Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle AC generator marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global motorcycle AC generator marketfor 2017-2021. A motorcycle AC generator is basically used to charge the motorcycle's battery by providing a constant voltage at all engine speeds. A battery needs to be charged as it performs an essential task of starting the motorcycle and buffering an additional amount of electrical energy.

The market is driven by the growing volume sales of two-wheelers in the global automotive industry. The shift of automotive industry toward the increasing use of electronic content per vehicle or motorcycle is further driving the global motorcycle AC generator market. In addition, the ongoing implementation of strict hydrocarbon emission and fuel economy norms is further driving the penetration rate of advanced charging and powering systems in motorcycles, which is driving the global motorcycle AC generator market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle AC generator market:

Growing volume sales of motorcycles: APAC economies driving adoption rate of AC generators

Growing integration of electronic content per motorcycle

Energy-efficient generators help in saving fuel, reducing fuel costs

The global motorcycle industry has evolved over the years with improving economic conditions and developing infrastructure, both in terms of motorcycle design and the availability of on-board technology. The growth of the automotive industry is one of the primary parameters defining the GDP of a nation, as it ranks second in the list of essentials for a consumer.

Keerthi Balu, a lead automotive electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The global motorcycle industry is primarily divided into two segments, high-performance motorcycles falling under premium category and motorcycles used for daily commuting. Both these segments operate under contrast market dynamics with different customer behavior and value chain. The premium segment is witnessing a steady growth owing to the growing demand for cruising and touring motorcycles in mature markets, such as the US, Canada, Japan and on the Western European economies."

Growing integration of electronic content per motorcycle

The increase in the use of electronic systems and components, such as sensors and sensor-based applications, has led to the development of advanced systems, especially in the field of powertrain, safety, comfort, and convenience. Furthermore, the rise in mobility is forcing people to spend more time in their motorcycles than ever.

"The fusion of electronic sensors within motorcycles has witnessed an upward trend. For instance, the development of onboard sensors, such as pressure, temperature, and speed sensors, gave birth to proper control and management of air volume, gas pressure, or anti-lock braking system, which monitors vehicle speed through vehicle speed sensor and regulates braking pressure accordingly," adds Keerthi

Energy-efficient generators help in saving fuel, reducing fuel costs

The global demand for motorcycles is on the rise, with the market experiencing high-volume sales of premium and heavy-duty motorcycles, in addition to daily commuter bikes. The integration of advanced systems with the in-sync working of numerous systems has resulted in better fuel efficiency and improved performance and riding experience for the rider. This demand is enabling the development of numerous energy-efficient systems, such as precision fuel injectors, fuel mapping, and turbochargers, which directly influence the overall performance of the motorcycle. Electrical energy is a very important component in any automobile, whether it is a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler. It is important as the engine drives the alternator.

Top vendors:

Alton France

DENSO

MAHLE

MITSUBA

