Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS)today announced that the company is pleased to be presenting at the following investor conferences:

New York, Nov. 16 Cirrus Logic Chief Financial Officer Thurman Case and Vice President of Marketing Carl Alberty to present at the MKM Partners Entertainment, Travel Technology Conference at 11:40 a.m. EST at The New York Palace Hotel.

London, Dec. 5 Cirrus Logic Chief Executive Officer Jason Rhode to present at the NASDAQ 37th Investor Conference at 4:00 p.m. GMT at The May Fair Hotel.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website following the events.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in high performance, low-power ICs for audio and voice signal processing applications. Cirrus Logic's products span the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing innovative products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Thurman K. Case, 512-851-4125

Chief Financial Officer

Investor.Relations@cirrus.com