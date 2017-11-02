Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Chirfi Guindo as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Marketing, Market Access and Customer Innovation.

In this newly created role, Mr. Guindo will lead Biogen's global functions of Marketing and Asset Teams, Market Access and Customer Innovation. He will report to Michel Vounatsos, CEO of Biogen, will be a member of the Executive Committee and will be based in Cambridge, Mass. His appointment takes effect November 7, 2017.

Mr. Guindo brings 27 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry and has held several leadership positions at Merck (known as MSD outside Canada and the USA) in Canada, the USA, France, Africa and the Netherlands. He worked in several disciplines including Finance, Sales Marketing, General Management and Global Strategy Product Development in specialty, acute and hospital care. Most recently Mr. Guindo was President Managing Director of Merck Canada.

Mr. Guindo graduated with a degree in Engineering from Ecole Centrale de Paris (France) and obtained an MBA in Finance Economics from New York University Stern School of Business (USA).

"I am pleased to join Biogen, one of the oldest independent biotech companies, which is widely recognized for its expertise in treating neurological diseases," said Mr. Guindo. "I believe that my extensive experience gives me a unique perspective that will enable me to identify opportunities where Biogen can deliver even greater value to patients, our customers and society."

"I am excited to welcome Chirfi who is a seasoned global pharmaceutical leader in our industry," said Mr. Vounatsos. "I look forward to working together as we further Biogen's leadership in MS and SMA, plan for our Alzheimer's disease franchise and pursue future pipeline opportunities."

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of the world's first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our business activities, our strategy and plans, the potential of our commercial business and pipeline programs and the expected benefits from Mr. Guindo's appointment as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Marketing, Market Access and Customer Innovation. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to management and key personnel changes; failure to compete effectively; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement for our products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of success in developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; delay in approval of our drug candidates; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen's most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

