TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB: TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense, energy and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2018 fiscal second quarter on Monday, November 13, 2017.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on November 13, 2017. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-567-1602 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-404-267-0373. When prompted, reference TechPrecision.

A replay will be available until December 13, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 22492.

The call will also be available live by webcast at TechPrecision Corporation's website, www.techprecision.com, and will also be available over the Internet and accessible at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22492.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components Co., Ltd., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:

Mr. Thomas Sammons

Chief Financial Officer

TechPrecision Corporation

Tel: 978-883-5109

Email: sammonst@ranor.com

www.techprecision.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Phone:646-536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

