Caendra, Inc.: eLearnSecurity Acquires The Ethical Hacker Network

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Silicon Valley-based Caendra, Inc., parent company of eLearnSecurity, one of the world's most trusted authorities for IT security training, announced today that it has acquired The Ethical Hacker Network. Founded in 2005 by infosec expert Don Donzal, The Ethical Hacker Network (EH-Net) is recognized as one of the most respected and widely-read sources in the IT security industry. At its peak it ranked among the top 1% most-visited websites on the internet according to Alexa. Donzal will join eLearnSecurity and serve as Community Manager/ Editor-in-Chief of The Ethical Hacker Network, with the name and domain remaining the same.

The move cements the Caendra ecosystem as the premier provider of infosec education, which includes advanced training courses from eLearnSecurity on white hat hacking, penetration testing and all facets of network, web and mobile application security; the community-contributed virtual labs of Hack.me; and now access to the engaging, cutting-edge curated content and forum discussions of The Ethical Hacker Network. Caendra, Inc., maintains its home office in Santa Clara, CA, with satellite offices in Italy and United Arab Emirates.

eLearnSecurity trains individuals seeking to advance their careers in IT security as well as assists corporate organizations in keeping their IT security teams informed and prepared for the most current, ever-changing sophisticated cyber threats. eLearnSecurity's clients include numerous Fortune 500 and IT security services companies such as PayPal, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), FIS and TrendMicro.

"I am very proud to add The Ethical Hacker Network to our ecosystem and have Don join the team," said Armando Romeo, CEO and Founder of Caendra, Inc. "For well over a decade, the Ethical Hacker Network has been a highly valued source of information for the worldwide IT security community. This acquisition marks another big milestone for us and perfectly complements Caendra's mission: To build the coming decades' IT security workforce."

"I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to reignite our efforts, which began over a decade ago," said Don Donzal, Founder of The Ethical Hacker Network. "Joining forces with the Caendra ecosystem will allow a more singular focus on content creation, while simultaneously allowing us to offer a complete set of educational resources that meet today's cybersecurity challenges. This will be the premier global destination for anyone seeking to advance their IT careers as well as to become active members in the larger IT security community."

Caendra, Inc. will bring The Ethical Hacker Network back to life with a refreshed interface and additional features, opening it to the entire IT community to deliver free, high quality content demanded by IT security professionals. EH-Net will continue to operate as an independent source of articles, insights, interviews and cutting-edge research on cybersecurity.

