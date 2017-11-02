Snap Interactive, Inc.: Snap Interactive Launches One-to-Many Live Streaming Video Service via "Camfrog Live"

Camfrog Live Represents a Significant Enhancement to Camfrog's Video Social Network, Offering Monetization Opportunities for Content Creators

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("SNAP," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking and interactive dating applications, today announced the launch of a one-to-many live streaming video capabilities as an enhancement to Camfrog, one of its flagship properties.

Camfrog, one of SNAP's leading video social networking products, has evolved to include Camfrog Live within the existing platform. While Camfrog has historically enabled users to connect in video-enabled chat rooms on a many-to-many basis, Camfrog Live extends the range of content available to Camfrog users by creating a platform for amateur and established live video content creators. Camfrog Live offers each content creator his or her own live channel and equips them with monetization tools and revenue share eligibility.

For the millions of existing Camfrog users who enjoy viewing live content, Camfrog Live offers a wide variety of live video broadcasting entertainment while allowing spontaneous, real-time engagement at a more personal level. The platform offers these viewing users a unique way of connecting and sharing through live interaction with content creators, allowing them to offer feedback and appreciation, including cash donations and tips. SNAP also plans to launch live streaming video entertainment in Paltalk, via Paltalk Live, in the near future.

"This is a very significant product launch for SNAP, allowing the Company access to a rapidly growing market linking influencers and video content creators with their audience via live streaming video," said Arash Vakil, SNAP's Chief Product Officer. "We see great growth potential as our revenue share incentives drive influencers to encourage their established social media fan bases to join Camfrog Live, and our existing Camfrog user base now has new content channels available to enjoy."

Camfrog's current user base we believe is well suited for live streaming video. Camfrog has substantial adoption in Asia, where live streaming has developed as a significant industry and form of entertainment. China's live video streaming market was estimated to be about $3B in 2016, having grown 180% from the previous year. Camfrog Live joins such leading live streaming companies as Momo, YouNow, and Bigo Live. Camfrog will continue to support its leading traditional group video chat service, which the Company believes is complemented by the addition of live streaming entertainment.

Alex Harrington, SNAP's Chief Executive Officer, added, "The launch of Camfrog Live is a great growth opportunity for SNAP and represents another example of how we leverage our expertise in live video and our commercial platform to create new consumer experiences and revenue sources. We welcome our new content creators and have begun to provide dedicated resources to help each of them build a unique brand and generate recurring revenue on the Camfrog Live platform."

About Snap Interactive, Inc.

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking and interactive dating applications. SNAP has a diverse product portfolio consisting of nine products, including Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

