

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $32.9 million, or $0.16 per share. This was higher than $27.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $451.2 million. This was up from $404.1 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $32.9 Mln. vs. $27.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $451.2 Mln vs. $404.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.63 Full year revenue guidance: $1.79 - $1.82 Bln



