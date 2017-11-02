

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Western Union Company (WU) reported low single digit increase in both GAAP and constant currency revenue (previously flat to low single digit increase for GAAP revenue) in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EPS is now expected in a range of $1.75 to $1.85 (previously $1.70 to $1.80).



In the third quarter, the company generated revenue of $1.4 billion, which increased 2% compared to the prior year, or 3% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.53 increased from $0.47 in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX