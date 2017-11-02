

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) released a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $94.5 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $4.8 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $4.94 billion. This was up from $4.77 billion last year.



Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $94.5 Mln. vs. $4.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1868.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2133.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $4.94 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX