

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $136.40 million, or $0.53 per share. This was higher than $111.08 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $3.56 billion. This was up from $3.17 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



