

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.71 billion, or $2.07 per share. This was higher than $9.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $52.58 billion. This was up from $46.85 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $10.71 Bln. vs. $9.01 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.07 vs. $1.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.0% -Revenue (Q4): $52.58 Bln vs. $46.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $84 - $87 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX