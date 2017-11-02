

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $225.2 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $212.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.56 billion. This was up from $2.41 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $225.2 Mln. vs. $212.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.53 to $2.58



