

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) announced, for 2017, the company now expects net revenues of $6.675 billion; and non-GAAP EPS of $2.08. Previously, on a non-GAAP basis, the company projected net revenues of $6.400 billion and EPS of $1.94.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Activision Blizzard's net revenues were $1.62 billion, compared to $1.57 billion for the third quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share were $0.47, compared with $0.49 for the third quarter of 2016.



