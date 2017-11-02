

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (vc) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $89.93 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $88.47 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $425.54 million. This was down from $428.62 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $89.93 Mln. vs. $88.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $1.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $425.54 Mln vs. $428.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 - $550 Mln



