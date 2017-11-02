WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Additional IFRS Measures at the end of this Release.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2017.

Highlights

-- Net earnings of $173.4 million or 72 cents per share, compared to $197.6 million or 82 cents per share in the third quarter of 2016. Current net earnings include: -- Pre-tax negative fair value adjustments of $12.7 million (4 cents per share after-tax), which reflects an earnings timing difference related to the impact of increases in mortgage lending rates on the valuation of warehoused loans held pending sale or securitization. -- A reduction in the proportionate share of associates' earnings of $7.0 million (3 cents per share after-tax) caused by losses incurred by Great-West Lifeco in relation to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. -- A quarterly common share dividend of $0.5625 per share was declared in the third quarter of 2017, maintained from the prior quarter. -- Record high assets under management of $150.0 billion were achieved at September 30, 2017, an increase of 0.9% in the quarter and 5.1% year to date. -- Record high third quarter investment fund net sales of $779 million, up significantly from net redemptions of $205 million during the third quarter of 2016.

"IGM's investment fund net sales of $779 million represented the best third quarter net sales in the Company's history, contributing to the Company's all-time high quarter end level of assets under management of $150.0 billion," said Jeffrey R. Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "On August 31, the Company finalized its previously announced acquisition of a 13.9% interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd., a premier asset management firm in China. This is a great opportunity for us in the world's second largest economy."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $173.4 million or 72 cents per share compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $197.6 million or 82 cents per share for the comparative period in 2016.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $551.3 million or $2.29 per share compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $537.5 million or $2.22 per share for the comparative period in 2016. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $536.4 million or $2.23 per share.

Investors Group Operations

Record high mutual fund sales - Mutual fund sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $2.1 billion, an increase of 28.5% compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year. Mutual fund sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $7.4 billion, an increase of 30.1% compared to $5.7 billion in the prior year.

Mutual fund net sales the best third quarter in a decade - Mutual fund net sales of $287 million for the third quarter of 2017 increased $481 million, compared to net redemptions of $194 million a year ago. Mutual fund net sales for the nine month period were $1.6 billion compared to net sales of $105 million a year ago.

Strong and improving asset retention - The annualized quarterly redemption rate for long-term funds was 7.9% in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 8.5% in the third quarter of 2016.

Assets under management at an all-time quarter end high - Mutual fund assets under management at September 30, 2017 were $85.2 billion compared to $78.9 billion at September 30, 2016. Total assets under management, which include sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts, were $85.8 billion compared to $79.4 billion at September 30, 2016.

Mackenzie Operations

Mutual fund net sales highest third quarter since 1999 - Mutual fund gross sales of $1.8 billion in the quarter increased by 11.4% compared to last year while net sales were $304 million, an increase of $374 million from 2016.

Investment fund net sales increased $583 million - Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 were $538 million compared to net redemptions of $45 million a year ago and net sales for the nine month period were $1.4 billion(2) compared to net redemptions of $574 million a year ago.

ETF business continued to experience strong growth in the quarter - ETF net creations were $286 million in the third quarter, including Mackenzie mutual fund investments in ETFs of $52 million, and assets under management totalled $906 million at September 30, 2017.

Investment fund assets under management at an all-time quarter end high - Mutual fund assets under management were $53.8 billion and ETF assets were $906 million at September 30, 2017, resulting in consolidated investment fund assets under management of $54.3 billion compared to $50.3 billion a year ago. Mackenzie's total assets under management at September 30, 2017 were $69.2 billion compared to $64.3 billion at September 30, 2016.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares and has declared a dividend of $0.36875 per share on the Company's 5.90% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series "B". The common share dividend and the preferred share dividend are payable on January 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2017.

(1) Other items for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 consisted of:

-- Favourable revaluation of the Company's registered pension plan obligation of $50.4 million ($36.8 million after-tax), reflecting a new policy related to the granting of benefit increases at the Company's discretion. -- Restructuring and other charges including severance and termination costs largely associated with the reduction of our region office footprint of $23.0 million ($16.8 million after tax). -- An after-tax charge of $5.1 million representing the Company's proportionate share in Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s restructuring provision.

(2) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Investors Group mutual funds and certain third party programs which include Mackenzie mutual funds made fund allocation changes which resulted in net redemptions of $200 million.

IGM FINANCIAL INC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian Three months ended Nine months ended dollars, September 30 September 30 except shares and per share amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues Management fees $ 541,836 $ 518,308 $ 1,616,539 $ 1,499,530 Administration fees 109,126 107,931 329,328 312,609 Distribution fees 89,855 101,048 289,890 292,358 Net investment income and other 7,644 23,114 52,866 61,400 Proportionate share of associates' earnings 24,875 26,049 72,652 77,733 ---------------------------------------------- 773,336 776,450 2,361,275 2,243,630 ---------------------------------------------- Expenses Commission 275,996 273,202 849,751 801,845 Non-commission 238,792 224,880 704,768 684,487 Interest 28,949 23,165 84,439 68,991 ---------------------------------------------- 543,737 521,247 1,638,958 1,555,323 ---------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 229,599 255,203 722,317 688,307 Income taxes 54,026 55,389 164,397 144,214 ---------------------------------------------- Net earnings 175,573 199,814 557,920 544,093 Perpetual preferred share dividends 2,213 2,213 6,638 6,638 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 173,360 $ 197,601 $ 551,282 $ 537,455 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average number of common shares (in thousands) - Basic 240,589 240,498 240,573 241,564 - Diluted 240,915 240,589 240,862 241,657 Earnings per share (in dollars) - Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 2.29 $ 2.22 - Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 2.29 $ 2.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IGM FINANCIAL INC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Highlights As at and for the nine For the three months months ended September 30 ended September 30 -------------------------- ----------------------------- (unaudited) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings available to common shareholders ($ millions) Net Earnings $ 173.4 $ 197.6 (12.2)% $ 551.3 $ 537.5 2.6% Adjusted Net Earnings(1) 173.4 197.6 (12.2) 536.4 537.5 (0.2) Diluted earnings per share Net Earnings 0.72 0.82 (12.2) 2.29 2.22 3.2 Adjusted Net Earnings(1) 0.72 0.82 (12.2) 2.23 2.22 0.5 Return on equity Net Earnings 15.7 % 16.0% Adjusted Net Earnings(1) 15.3 % 16.0% Dividends per share 0.5625 0.5625 - 1.6875 1.6875 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets under management (2) ($ millions) $ 150,015 $ 140,719 6.6% Investment funds assets under management(3) $ 144,124 $ 133,697 7.8% Investors Group Mutual funds 85,226 78,892 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 548 480 ------------------------------ Total 85,774 79,372 8.1 ------------------------------ Mackenzie Mutual funds 53,752 50,252 ETFs 906 71 -------------------- Investment funds(3) 54,325 50,323 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 14,918 13,950 ------------------------------ Total 69,243 64,273 7.7 ------------------------------ Investment Planning Counsel Mutual funds 4,682 4,485 Institutional and other accounts 1,098 867 ------------------------------ Total(4) 5,177 4,857 6.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Sales ($ millions) Investment Investors Planning Group Mackenzie Counsel Total (2) ------------------------------------------------ For the three months ended September 30, 2017 Mutual funds $ 287 $ 304 $ (47) $ 545 ETFs - 286 - 286 ------------------------------------------------ Investment funds(3) 287 538 (47) 779 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts (32) 338 20 25 ------------------------------------------------ Total(4) 255 876 3 834 ------------------------------------------------ For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 $ Mutual funds $ 1,612 $ 932 $ (52) 2,388 ETFs - 789 - 789 ------------------------------------------------ Investment funds(3) 1,612 1,407 (52) 2,863 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 10 2,032 114 152 ------------------------------------------------ Total(4) 1,622 3,439 31 2,984 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures: 2017 adjusted net earnings for the nine month period excluded: - An after-tax reduction in non-commission expenses of $36.8 million related to the Company's pension plan. - An after-tax charge to non-commission expenses of $16.8 million related to restructuring and other. - An after-tax charge of $5.1 million representing the Company's proportionate share in Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s restructuring provision. (2) Total assets under management (AUM) and net sales exclude those assets and net sales related to accounts sub-advised by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel. AUM excluded $10.2 billion in 2017 ($7.8 billion in 2016) and net sales excluded $0.3 billion for the three month period and $2.1 billion for the nine month period. (3) Investment funds consist of mutual funds and ETFs. Investment fund AUM and net sales exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investments in ETFs. AUM excluded $333 million at September 30, 2017 and net sales excluded $52 million for the three month period and $314 million for the nine month period. (4) Investment Planning Counsel's total AUM and net sales exclude the Private Wealth Program investment in Counsel mutual funds. AUM excluded $0.6 billion in 2017 ($0.5 billion in 2016) and net sales excluded ($30) million for the three month period and $31 million for the nine month period.

