

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $358 million, or $0.47 per share. This was down from $371 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.62 billion. This was up from $1.57 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $358 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1700 Mln



