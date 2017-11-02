Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone" or the "Company") announced today that its management will host a conference call on Monday, November 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company's operations and financial results for the third quarter 2017 and its outlook for the remainder of 2017. Prepared remarks by Frank A. Lodzinski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Anderson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Engineering, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tony Oviedo, Executive Vice President, Accounting and Administration, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q and its press release for the period ended September 30, 2017, following the close of business on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-8035 for domestic calls or 201-689-8035 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and by telephone until 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central), Monday, November 20, 2017. The number for the replay is 877-481-4010 for domestic calls or 919-882-2331 for international calls, using Replay ID: 22350.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and the Williston Basin of North Dakota. Earthstone is traded on NYSE under the symbol "ESTE." For more information, visit the Company's website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Contact

Mark Lumpkin, Jr.

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

Earthstone Energy, Inc.

1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-298-4246

mark.lumpkin@earthstoneenergy.com

Scott Thelander

Director of Finance

Earthstone Energy, Inc.

1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-298-4246

scott@earthstoneenergy.com

SOURCE: Earthstone Energy, Inc.