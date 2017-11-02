

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aceto Corp. (ACET) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $10.68 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $8.28 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 44.7% to $185.26 million. This was up from $128.02 million last year.



Aceto Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.68 Mln. vs. $8.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $185.26 Mln vs. $128.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 44.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.05 and $1.15



