VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or "the Company") (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q3'17 of $16.8 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.35 per share in Q2'17 and $15.1 million, or $0.22 per share in Q3'16. Adjusted net earnings(1) (which takes into account the effects of share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items) in Q3'17 were $20.0 million or $0.29 per share, compared to $28.7 million, or $0.41 per share in Q2'17 and $20.7 million, or $0.30 per share in Q3'16.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for Q3'17 was $60.5 million (or $70.0 million excluding the impact from $9.4 million of softwood lumber duties expense), on sales of $489.2 million versus $77.4 million on sales of $511.4 million in Q2'17.

Notable items in the quarter included:

-- Mixed Benchmark Lumber Prices and Stronger Canadian Dollar -- Total lumber production was 645 million board feet, or 10 million board feet fewer than the prior quarter. Accordingly, sales of Interfor-produced lumber were 650 million board feet versus 654 million board feet in Q2'17. Production in the U.S. South region decreased to 281 million board feet from 294 million board feet in the preceding quarter, as the Company took precautionary measures and temporarily suspended operations at most of its U.S. South sawmills for several days in advance of and during Hurricane Irma. Fortunately, the Company's sawmills did not sustain any material damage and have since been operating in a normal manner. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions, in spite of facing fire-related log harvest constraints, produced at levels comparable to Q2'17. The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 225 million board feet and 139 million board feet, respectively, compared to 215 million board feet and 146 million board feet in Q2'17, respectively. -- Interfor's average lumber selling price decreased $31 from Q2'17 to $611 per mfbm, due to a combination of factors, including a US$31 per mfbm decline in the SYP Composite benchmark price and a strengthening of the Canadian Dollar by 6.8% on average, partially offset by a US$26 per mfbm increase in the Western SPF Composite benchmark price. -- Significant Cash Flow and Lower Leverage -- Interfor generated $57.5 million of cash from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.82 per share, plus a $3.5 million reduction in working capital, for total cash generated from operations of $61.0 million. -- Capital spending was $28.9 million on a mix of high-return discretionary, maintenance and woodlands projects. -- Net debt ended the quarter at $177.8 million, or 17.9% of invested capital.

(1) Refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net earnings in the Non-GAAP Measures section

Strategic Capital Plan

-- Interfor has been working on a multi-year strategic capital plan (the "Plan") that will involve a number of discretionary projects designed to capture the opportunities within its current operating platform and to pursue opportunities for further growth. -- The Company has received Board approval to proceed with the Plan, the key elements of which include: -- An increase in discretionary spending on existing assets over the next five years. -- The Plan includes both large scale projects that involve the rebuilding of a number of machine centres, plus a series of smaller debottlenecking and optimization projects, with attractive paybacks. For 2018, discretionary spending is expected to be in the range of $100 million, representing approximately two-thirds of the Company's total annual capital program. -- As part of the 2018 phase, Interfor is proceeding with projects at two of its sawmills in the U.S. South that involve spending of approximately US$65 million which are designed to increase production by approximately 150 million board feet per year, lower cash conversion costs, improve lumber recovery and enhance grade outturns and product mix. These projects are expected to be completed in Q4'18 and Q1'19, respectively. -- Other large capital projects are continuing to be advanced from an engineering and feasibility standpoint and will be sequenced as appropriate. These projects will be subject to Board approval in the normal course. -- Interfor has completed a detailed feasibility study and business case for a greenfield sawmill capable of producing in excess of 200 million board feet of lumber on an annualized basis. Interfor is now proceeding with the next stage of its process and has identified a potential location in the Central Region of the U.S. South. Interfor has estimated the total capital cost to be approximately US$115 million, including pre-start-up costs and working capital. A decision on the project is expected in early 2018.

Softwood Lumber Duties

Interfor recorded $9.4 million of expense in respect of countervailing and anti-dumping duties imposed by the U.S. on its lumber shipments from Canada into the U.S. during Q3'17. Anti-dumping duties were incurred at a preliminary rate of 6.87% throughout the third quarter while countervailing duties, at a preliminary rate of 19.88%, were only applicable on shipments through August 13th. The countervailing duty ceased in August in accordance with U.S. law and is not expected to resume until late December 2017 or early January 2018, pending final rulings by the U.S. International Trade Commission. In Q3'17, Interfor shipped approximately 115 million board feet from its Canadian operations to the U.S. market, which represented approximately 17% of the Company's total lumber sales.

On November 2, 2017, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its final determinations. As part of its determinations, the final countervailing duty rate was lowered from 19.88% to 14.25%, while the anti-dumping duty rate was lowered from 6.87% to 6.58%. In addition, the U.S. Department of Commerce concluded that critical circumstances did not exist for countervailing duties, but did exist for anti-dumping duties.

Interfor has not yet submitted any deposits in respect of retroactive duties relating to critical circumstances, which could total approximately US$3.0 million in respect of anti-dumping. Interfor does not believe the retroactive application of such duties will stand up under final scrutiny which, in turn, should result in a full return to the Company of any related deposits.

Interfor is of the view that these duties imposed by the U.S. are without merit and are politically driven. Interfor intends to vigorously defend the Company's and the Canadian industry's positions through various appeal processes, in conjunction with the B.C. and Canadian Governments.

Notice of CFO Retirement Plans

John Horning, Interfor's Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company's Board of his intention to retire on December 31, 2018. Mr. Horning, 62, who has been with Interfor since 1997, has been instrumental in the Company's repositioning and growth initiatives over the last two decades. A successor will be named in due course.

Summary of Quarterly Results (1) 2017 -------------------------- -------------------------- Unit Q3 Q2 Q1 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Performance (Unaudited) Total sales $MM 489.2 511.4 456.8 Lumber $MM 410.2 433.7 389.6 Logs, residual products and other $MM 79.0 77.7 67.2 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 28.3 42.7 30.4 Net earnings (loss) $MM 16.8 24.5 19.7 Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share 0.24 0.35 0.28 Adjusted net earnings (2) $MM 20.0 28.7 22.7 Adjusted net earnings per share, basic(2) $/share 0.29 0.41 0.32 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $MM 60.5 77.4 60.3 Shares outstanding - end of period million 70.0 70.0 70.0 Shares outstanding - weighted average million 70.0 70.0 70.0 Operating Performance million Lumber production fbm 645 655 640 million Total lumber sales fbm 671 675 645 Lumber sales - million Interfor produced fbm 650 654 624 Lumber sales - wholesale and million commission fbm 21 21 21 Lumber - average $/thousand selling price (3) fbm 611 642 604 Average USD/CAD 1 USD in exchange rate (4) CAD 1.2528 1.3449 1.3238 Closing USD/CAD 1 USD in exchange rate (4) CAD 1.2480 1.2977 1.3322 ------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- Summary of Quarterly Results (1) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------- -------- ---------------------------------- -------- Unit Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Performance (Unaudited) Total sales $MM 442.3 457.6 458.8 433.9 411.4 Lumber $MM 363.5 374.8 371.1 348.9 325.0 Logs, residual products and other $MM 78.8 82.8 87.7 85.0 86.4 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 22.3 20.1 30.0 3.5 (6.3) Net earnings (loss) $MM 26.6 15.1 23.2 0.8 (3.5) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share 0.38 0.22 0.33 0.01 (0.05) Adjusted net earnings (2) $MM 17.7 20.7 17.5 2.7 4.5 Adjusted net earnings per share, basic(2) $/share 0.25 0.30 0.25 0.04 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $MM 51.3 58.1 56.9 33.4 35.8 Shares outstanding - end of period million 70.0 70.0 70.0 70.0 70.0 Shares outstanding - weighted average million 70.0 70.0 70.0 70.0 70.0 Operating Performance million Lumber production fbm 607 628 637 618 568 million Total lumber sales fbm 619 647 658 637 615 Lumber sales - million Interfor produced fbm 598 627 634 609 586 Lumber sales - wholesale and million commission fbm 21 20 24 28 29 Lumber - average $/thousand selling price (3) fbm 588 580 564 548 529 Average USD/CAD 1 USD in exchange rate (4) CAD 1.3341 1.3050 1.2886 1.3732 1.3354 Closing USD/CAD 1 USD in exchange rate (4) CAD 1.3427 1.3117 1.3009 1.2971 1.3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: (1) Figures in this table may not add due to rounding. (2) Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for a definition and reconciliation of this measure to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements. (3) Gross sales before export taxes. (4) Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Net debt at September 30, 2017 was $177.8 million, or 17.9% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $169.1 million from September 30, 2016 and a decrease of $111.8 million from December 31, 2016. A strengthened Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar reduced debt by $19.0 million over the first nine months of 2017.

For the 9 months For the 3 months ended ended Sept. Sept. Sept. Sept. 30, 30, Jun. 30, 30, 30, ----------------------------- ------------------- Thousands of dollars 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------- ------------------------------------------------------- ------------------- Net debt Net debt, period opening, CAD $218,252 $395,959 $306,676 $289,551 $452,303 Net drawing (repayment) on credit facilities, CAD 2 (44,138) (59,468) (40,216) (77,704) Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD (9,942) 2,441 (6,359) (19,005) (25,734) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, CAD (30,525) (7,333) (22,597) (52,543) (1,936) ----------------------------- ------------------- Net debt, period ending, CAD $177,787 $346,929 $218,252 $177,787 $346,929 ----------------------------- ------------------- ----------------------------- ------------------- Net debt components by currency U.S. Dollar debt, period opening, USD $200,000 $297,500 $235,979 $230,000 $338,699 Net repayment on credit facilities, USD - (22,791) (35,979) (30,000) (63,990) ----------------------------- ------------------- U.S. Dollar debt, period ending, USD 200,000 274,709 200,000 200,000 274,709 Spot rate, period end 1.2480 1.3117 U.S. Dollar debt expressed in CAD 249,600 360,336 Canadian Dollar debt, CAD - 4,985 ------------------- Total debt, CAD 249,600 365,321 Cash and cash equivalents, CAD (71,813) (18,392) ------------------- Net debt, period ending, CAD $177,787 $346,929 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2017:

Revolving Senior U.S. Thousands of Canadian Operating Term Secured Operating Dollars Line Line Notes Line Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available line of credit $ 65,000 $ 200,000 $249,600 $ 62,400 $577,000 Maximum borrowing available $ 65,000 $ 200,000 $249,600 $ 62,400 $577,000 Less: Drawings - - 249,600 - 249,600 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 11,246 - - 3,869 15,115 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unused portion of facility $ 53,754 $ 200,000 $ - $ 58,531 $312,285 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Add: Cash and cash equivalents 71,813 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available liquidity at September 30, 2017 $384,098 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $12.6 million, related to both maintenance and discretionary projects.

Interfor continues to maintain its disciplined focus on monitoring discretionary capital expenditures, optimizing inventory levels and matching production with offshore and domestic demand.

As at September 30, 2017, the Company had net working capital of $201.7 million and available capacity on operating and term facilities of $312.3 million. These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support working capital requirements, debt servicing commitments and capital expenditures. We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Pre-tax return on total assets, Net debt to invested capital and Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the 3 months ended For the 9 months ended Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, ----------------------------------------------------------- Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts 2017 2016 2017 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Net Earnings(1) Net earnings $ 16,778 $ 15,093 $ 24,512 $ 60,957 $ 39,093 Add: Restructuring (recovery) costs and capital asset write-downs (21) 1,492 1,457 1,781 4,999 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,353 (792) 913 2,447 (396) Long term incentive compensation expense 3,004 8,321 3,270 9,867 4,352 Other (income) expense 347 (7) 456 992 358 Beaver sawmill post-closure wind-down costs (recoveries) (39) 6 5 (27) 17 Tacoma sawmill post- acquisition losses and closure costs - 94 - 1 777 Income tax effect of above adjustments (1,456) (1,408) (1,883) (4,588) (2,887) Recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets - (2,134) - - (5,402) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings $ 19,966 $ 20,665 $ 28,730 $ 71,430 $ 40,911 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 70,030 70,030 70,030 70,030 70,030 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ 1.02 $ 0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings $ 16,778 $ 15,093 $ 24,512 $ 60,957 $ 39,093 Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 18,836 18,624 19,967 58,406 57,558 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,435 9,441 10,024 26,756 27,062 Restructuring (recovery) costs and capital asset write-downs (21) 1,492 1,457 1,781 4,999 Finance costs 3,294 4,379 3,535 10,891 14,528 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,353 (792) 913 2,447 (396) Income tax expense (recovery) 6,559 1,445 13,289 26,168 (29) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 57,234 49,682 73,697 187,406 142,815 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense 3,004 8,321 3,270 9,867 4,352 Other (income) expense 347 (7) 456 992 358 Beaver sawmill post-closure wind-down costs (recoveries) (39) 6 5 (27) 17 Tacoma sawmill post- acquisition losses and closure costs - 94 - 1 777 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 60,546 $ 58,096 $ 77,428 $ 198,239 $ 148,319 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pre-tax return on total assets Operating earnings before restructuring costs $ 28,310 $ 21,610 $ 44,162 $ 103,236 $ 58,553 Total assets(3) $1,296,015 $1,337,569 $1,318,784 $1,298,964 $1,358,294 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pre-tax return on total assets(4) 8.7% 6.5% 13.4% 10.6% 5.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $ 249,600 $ 365,321 $ 259,540 $ 249,600 $ 365,321 Cash and cash equivalents (71,813) (18,392) (41,288) (71,813) (18,392) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net debt $ 177,787 $ 346,929 $ 218,252 $ 177,787 $ 346,929 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invested capital Net debt $ 177,787 $ 346,929 $ 218,252 $ 177,787 $ 346,929 Shareholders' equity 817,676 745,333 816,136 817,676 745,333 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total invested capital $ 995,463 $1,092,262 $1,034,388 $ 995,463 $1,092,262 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net debt to invested capital(5) 17.9% 31.8% 21.1% 17.9% 31.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $ 60,977 $ 67,689 $ 105,816 $ 171,475 $ 150,291 Cash used in (generated from) operating work capital (3,474) (12,814) (32,531) 19,028 (8,094) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $ 57,503 $ 54,875 $ 73,285 $ 190,503 $ 142,197 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 70,030 70,030 70,030 70,030 70,030 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 1.05 $ 2.72 $ 2.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: (1) Certain historical periods have been recast to exclude the recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets from Adjusted net earnings. (2) If countervailing and anti-dumping duties expense was excluded, Adjusted EBITDA for Q3'17, Q2'17, and YTD'17 would be $70.0 million, $84.7 million, and $215.0 million, respectively. Other periods presented were not impacted by such duties. (3) Total assets at period beginning for three month periods; average of opening and closing total assets for nine month periods. (4) Annualized rate. (5) Net debt to invested capital as of the period end. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) 3 Months 3 Months 9 Months 9 Months Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales $ 489,169 $ 457,647 $1,457,325 $1,350,404 Costs and expenses: Production 407,222 388,733 1,205,504 1,169,356 Selling and administration 11,936 10,918 36,817 33,523 Long term incentive compensation expense 3,004 8,321 9,867 4,352 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 9,426 - 16,739 - Depreciation of plant and equipment 18,836 18,624 58,406 57,558 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,435 9,441 26,756 27,062 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 460,859 436,037 1,354,089 1,291,851 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating earnings before restructuring costs 28,310 21,610 103,236 58,553 Restructuring costs (recovery) (21) 1,492 1,781 4,999 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating earnings 28,331 20,118 101,455 53,554 Finance costs (3,294) (4,379) (10,891) (14,528) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,353) 792 (2,447) 396 Other income (expense) (347) 7 (992) (358) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (4,994) (3,580) (14,330) (14,490) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 23,337 16,538 87,125 39,064 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 22 288 708 749 Deferred 6,537 1,157 25,460 (778) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,559 1,445 26,168 (29) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings $ 16,778 $ 15,093 $ 60,957 $ 39,093 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.87 $ 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Months 3 Months 9 Months 9 Months Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings $ 16,778 $ 15,093 $ 60,957 $ 39,093 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings: Defined benefit plan actuarial gains (losses), net of tax 1,192 (42) 794 (2,988) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (16,589) 2,622 (31,151) (16,210) Gain (loss) in fair value of interest rate swaps - 93 (11) (46) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (16,589) 2,715 (31,162) (16,256) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (15,397) 2,673 (30,368) (19,244) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income $ 1,381 $ 17,766 $ 30,589 $ 19,849 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) 3 Months 3 Months 9 Months 9 Months Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings $ 16,778 $ 15,093 $ 60,957 $ 39,093 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 18,836 18,624 58,406 57,558 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,435 9,441 26,756 27,062 Income tax expense (recovery) 6,559 1,445 26,168 (29) Finance costs 3,294 4,379 10,891 14,528 Other assets (252) (22) (70) (306) Reforestation liability (522) 2,235 1,787 1,692 Provisions and other liabilities 2,178 4,288 4,225 993 Stock options 159 97 420 230 Write-down of plant and equipment - - - 1,018 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (2) (698) (11) - Other 40 (7) 974 358 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57,503 54,875 190,503 142,197 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other (8,785) 2,195 (21,041) (9,858) Inventories 10,417 5,507 (5,255) (261) Prepayments and other (1,011) 254 (1,430) 517 Trade accounts payable and provisions 3,576 5,123 9,841 18,427 Income taxes paid (723) (265) (1,143) (731) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60,977 67,689 171,475 150,291 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (19,805) (15,223) (42,957) (37,220) Additions to logging roads and bridges (8,608) (7,484) (25,139) (18,721) Additions to timber licenses and other intangible assets (461) (633) (1,826) (988) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 63 2 461 316 Proceeds on disposal of investments 2,136 10,342 2,136 10,342 Investments and other assets 669 (1,347) 517 (10,900) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (26,006) (14,343) (66,808) (57,171) Financing activities: Interest payments (2,832) (2,268) (9,585) (13,433) Debt refinancing costs (615) (167) (785) (1,009) Change in operating line components of long-term debt 2 2,937 (63) (8,796) Additions to long term debt - - 76,107 28,000 (116,26 Repayments of long term debt - (47,074) 0) (96,908) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3,445) (46,572) (50,586) (92,146) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency (1,001) 559 (1,538) 962 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase in cash 30,525 7,333 52,543 1,936 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 41,288 11,059 19,270 16,456 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 71,813 $ 18,392 $ 71,813 $ 18,392 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,813 $ 19,270 Trade accounts receivable and other 113,332 95,059 Income taxes receivable 583 222 Inventories 155,624 154,535 Prepayments and other 14,807 14,016 Investments and other assets 921 2,911 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 357,080 286,013 Employee future benefits 3,283 2,471 Other investments and assets 2,507 2,341 Property, plant and equipment 678,395 730,981 Logging roads and bridges 26,440 20,739 Timber licences 67,296 69,273 Other intangible assets 14,893 19,017 Goodwill 146,386 156,502 Deferred income taxes - 14,311 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $1,296,280 $1,301,648 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $ 142,499 $ 138,029 Reforestation liability 12,702 11,609 Income taxes payable 223 317 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 155,424 149,955 Reforestation liability 28,071 25,931 Long term debt 249,600 308,821 Employee future benefits 8,409 8,136 Provisions and other liabilities 24,980 21,290 Deferred income taxes 12,120 848 Equity: Share capital 555,388 555,388 Contributed surplus 8,419 7,999 Translation reserve 38,423 69,574 Hedge reserve - 11 Retained earnings 215,446 153,695 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 817,676 786,667 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $1,296,280 $1,301,648 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "L. Sauder" "D.W.G. Whitehead" Director Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words "believes", "will", "should", "expects", "annualized" and similar expressions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: price volatility, competition, availability and cost of log supply, natural or man-made disasters, currency exchange sensitivity, regulatory changes, allowable annual cut reductions, Aboriginal title and rights claims, potential countervailing and anti-dumping duties, stumpage fee variables and changes, environmental impact and performance, labour disruptions, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor's Annual Report available on www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor's current expectations and beliefs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q3'17 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.

There will be a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2017 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until December 3, 2017. The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 88589331.

Contacts:

Interfor Corporation

John A. Horning

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6829



Interfor Corporation

Martin L. Juravsky

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

(604) 689-6873



