

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $453 million, or $1.47 per share. This was down from $460 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $453 Mln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.51



