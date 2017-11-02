sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone," the "Company," "we," or "us") today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

  • Average daily production of 9,671 Boepd
  • Total revenue of $31.3 million
  • Net income of $4.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $19.1 million

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($000s except where noted)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2017
2016
2017(3)
2016(4)
Total Revenue
 31,282 10,530 72,402 27,117
Net Income (Loss)
 4,008 (3,900) (50,230) (21,493)
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (Basic and Diluted)(2)
 0.07 (0.17) (0.66) (1.23)
Adjusted EBITDAX(1)
 19,109 3,687 38,539 10,917
Production:
Oil (MBbls)
 563 201 1,300 607
Gas (MMcf)
 967 563 2,328 1,593
NGL (MBbls)
 166 71 350 161
Total (MBoe)
 890 366 2,038 1,034
Average Daily Production (Boepd)
 9,671 3,979 7,464 3,772
Average Prices:
Oil ($/Bbl)
 45.73 41.11 46.02 36.09
Gas ($/Mcf)
 2.60 2.52 2.72 2.12
NGL ($/Bbl)
 18.29 11.95 17.86 11.43
Total ($/Boe)
 35.16 28.77 35.53 26.24
Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:
Oil ($/Bbl)
 46.42 44.07 46.26 41.33
Gas ($/Mcf)
 2.71 2.40 2.68 2.21
NGL ($/Bbl)
 18.29 11.95 17.86 11.43
Total ($/Boe)
 35.72 30.22 35.64 29.46

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure" section below.
(2) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. common stockholders.
(3) Includes the results of the properties acquired in the transaction with Bold Energy III LLC beginning May 9, 2017.
(4) Includes the results of the properties acquired in the acquisition of Lynden Energy Corp. beginning on May 18, 2016.

    Financial Position

    As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $11.0 million in cash and $70 million outstanding under its credit facility with a borrowing base of $150 million.

    Hedging Update

    For the fourth quarter of 2017, Earthstone has hedged a total of 157,500 Bbls of oil at an average price of $50.66/Bbl and 645,000 MMBtu of natural gas at an average price of $3.167/MMBtu. For 2018, Earthstone has hedged a total of 1,279,000 Bbls of oil at an average price of $50.16/Bbl and 810,000 MMBtu of natural gas at an average price of $3.066/MMBtu. Additionally, on October 30, 2017, Earthstone entered into additional fixed price oil swap agreements, hedging an additional 365,000 Bbls of 2019 oil production at a price of $51.55/Bbl.

    Management Comments

    Frank A. Lodzinski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earthstone Energy, Inc., commented, "We are pleased with our reported performance, which shows a full quarter of results including our Midland Basin operated properties. We entered the Midland Basin in May 2016 and in only 18 months, as of today, have established a position including some 27,000 net acres and approximately 7,000 Boepd. Importantly, we are generating positive net income and significant adjusted EBITDAX. We are working diligently to further expand our acreage position, drilling locations, reserves and production, while improving operating metrics, including reducing both lease operating expenses and G&A expenses on a per unit of production basis, thereby further increasing lease level margins, EBITDAX and profits."

    Mr. Lodzinski, further stated, "As previously announced we have and expect to divest of lower margin properties in order to streamline operations and generate added liquidity that can be deployed into both incremental acreage acquisitions and our drilling and completion operations in the Midland Basin. We have begun to build significant momentum with our Midland Basin assets and we are pleased with the integration of the assets from our operated Midland Basin transaction. Our results this quarter provide a glimpse into our future as we pursue our clear vision and look forward to further profitable expansion and activities in 2018."

    Conference Call Details

    Earthstone is hosting conference call on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company's operations and financial results for the third quarter 2017 and its outlook for the remainder of 2017. Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-8035 for domestic calls or 201-689-8035 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call.

    A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and by telephone until 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central), Monday, November 20, 2017. The number for the replay is 877-481-4010 for domestic calls or 919-882-2331 for international calls, using Replay ID: 22350.

    About Earthstone

    Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and the Williston Basin of North Dakota. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESTE." For more information, visit the Company's website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Earthstone and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of the Company; declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of further impairment write-downs; risks related to the level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under Earthstone's credit agreement; Earthstone's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; Earthstone's ability to obtain external capital to finance exploration and development operations and acquisitions; the ability to successfully complete any potential asset dispositions and the risks related thereto; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from oil and natural gas operations; Earthstone's ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves; and any loss of senior management or technical personnel. Earthstone's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, recent current reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect Earthstone's business, results of operations, and financial condition. Earthstone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

    Contact

    Mark Lumpkin, Jr.
    Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
    Earthstone Energy, Inc.
    1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
    The Woodlands, TX 77380
    281-298-4246
    mark.lumpkin@earthstoneenergy.com

    Scott Thelander
    Director of Finance
    Earthstone Energy, Inc.
    1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
    The Woodlands, TX 77380
    281-298-4246
    scott@earthstoneenergy.com

    EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    September 30,
    December 31,
    ASSETS
    2017
    2016
    Current assets:
    Cash
    $
    11,047
    $
    10,200
    Accounts receivable:
    Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues
    15,093
    13,998
    Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $138 at September 30, 2017 and $163 at December 31, 2016
    4,371
    2,698
    Derivative asset
    147
    -
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    1,299
    446
    Total current assets
    31,957
    27,342
    Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method:
    Proved properties
    599,222
    363,072
    Unproved properties
    291,364
    51,723
    Land
    5,534
    -
    Total oil and gas properties
    896,120
    414,795
    Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
    (122,842
    )
    (145,393
    )
    Net oil and gas properties
    773,278
    269,402
    Other noncurrent assets:
    Goodwill
    17,620
    17,620
    Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,973 and $1,600 at September 30, 2017 and December 31 2016, respectively
    1,039
    1,479
    Other noncurrent assets
    1,078
    669
    TOTAL ASSETS
    $
    824,972
    $
    316,512
    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
    Current liabilities:
    Accounts payable
    $
    19,343
    $
    11,927
    Accrued expenses
    16,516
    5,392
    Revenues and royalties payable
    9,156
    10,769
    Advances
    5,048
    4,542
    Derivative liability
    1,986
    4,595
    Current portion of long-term debt
    1,704
    1,604
    Total current liabilities
    53,753
    38,829
    Noncurrent liabilities:
    Long-term debt
    71,400
    12,693
    Deferred tax liability
    16,513
    15,776
    Asset retirement obligation
    3,204
    6,013
    Derivative liability
    422
    1,575
    Other noncurrent liabilities
    143
    169
    Total noncurrent liabilities
    91,682
    36,226
    Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
    Equity:
    Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
    -
    -
    Common stock, $0.001 par value, no shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at September 30, 2017 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,289,177 issued and 22,273,820 outstanding at December 31, 2016
    -
    23
    Class A Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,988,759 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and none issue or outstanding at December 31, 2016
    23
    -
    Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 36,070,828 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017; none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2016
    36
    -
    Additional paid-in capital
    463,009
    454,202
    Accumulated deficit
    (227,146
    )
    (212,308
    )
    Treasury stock, no shares at September 30, 2017 and 15,357 shares at December 31, 2016
    -
    (460
    )
    Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity
    235,922
    241,457
    Noncontrolling interest
    443,615
    -
    Total equity
    679,537
    241,457
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
    $
    824,972
    $
    316,512

    EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
    (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2017
    2016
    2017
    2016
    REVENUES
    Oil
    $
    25,733
    $
    8,262
    $
    59,815
    $
    21,898
    Natural gas
    2,513
    1,417
    6,338
    3,376
    Natural gas liquids
    3,036
    851
    6,249
    1,843
    Total revenues
    31,282
    10,530
    72,402
    27,117
    OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
    Lease operating expense
    5,407
    4,581
    14,989
    11,081
    Severance taxes
    1,588
    522
    3,705
    1,418
    Rig idle and termination expense
    -
    -
    -
    5,059
    Impairment expense
    92
    -
    66,740
    -
    Depreciation, depletion and amortization
    10,330
    5,149
    28,258
    16,252
    General and administrative expense
    5,608
    2,285
    14,838
    6,961
    Stock-based compensation
    1,687
    1,328
    4,645
    1,889
    Transaction costs
    109
    846
    4,676
    1,641
    Accretion of asset retirement obligation
    72
    143
    378
    404
    Exploration expense
    -
    -
    1
    5
    Total operating costs and expenses
    24,893
    14,854
    138,230
    44,710
    Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
    2,157
    8
    3,848
    8
    Income (loss) from operations
    8,546
    (4,316
    )
    (61,980
    )
    (17,585
    )
    OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
    Interest expense, net
    (903
    )
    (341
    )
    (1,873
    )
    (934
    )
    Write-off of deferred financing costs
    -
    -
    (526
    )
    -
    (Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net
    (3,663
    )
    946
    4,137
    (2,517
    )
    Other (expense) income, net
    (66
    )
    12
    (34
    )
    (70
    )
    Total other income (expense)
    (4,632
    )
    617
    1,704
    (3,521
    )
    Income (loss) before income taxes
    3,914
    (3,699
    )
    (60,276
    )
    (21,106
    )
    Income tax benefit (expense)
    94
    (201
    )
    10,046
    (387
    )
    Net income (loss)
    4,008
    (3,900
    )
    (50,230
    )
    (21,493
    )
    Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
    2,452
    -
    (35,392
    )
    -
    Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.
    $
    1,556
    $
    (3,900
    )
    $
    (14,838
    )
    $
    (21,493
    )
    Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.:
    Basic and diluted
    $
    0.07
    $
    (0.17
    )
    $
    (0.66
    )
    $
    (1.23
    )
    Weighted average common shares outstanding:
    Basic and diluted
    22,905,023
    22,289,177
    22,638,977
    17,433,079

    EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    (In thousands)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2017
    2016
    Cash flows from operating activities:
    Net loss
    $
    (50,230
    )
    $
    (21,493
    )
    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
    Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties
    66,740
    -
    Depreciation, depletion and amortization
    28,258
    16,252
    Accretion of asset retirement obligations
    378
    404
    Settlement of asset retirement obligations
    -
    (15
    )
    Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
    (3,848
    )
    (8
    )
    Rig idle and termination expense
    -
    5,059
    Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts, net
    (4,137
    )
    2,517
    Operating portion of net cash received in settlement of derivative contracts
    229
    3,330
    Stock-based compensation
    4,645
    1,889
    Deferred income taxes
    (10,046
    )
    387
    Write-off of deferred financing costs
    526
    -
    Amortization of deferred financing costs
    195
    220
    Changes in assets and liabilities:
    Decrease in accounts receivable
    6,964
    9,141
    Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
    (455
    )
    (1,790
    )
    Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
    (11,522
    )
    (3,462
    )
    Decrease in revenues and royalties payable
    (4,019
    )
    (1,730
    )
    Increase (decrease) in advances
    506
    (8,966
    )
    Net cash provided by operating activities
    24,184
    1,735
    Cash flows from investing activities:
    Bold Contribution Agreement, net of cash acquired
    (55,609
    )
    -
    Lynden Arrangement, net of cash acquired
    -
    (31,334
    )
    Additions to oil and gas properties
    (29,958
    )
    (15,272
    )
    Additions to office and other equipment
    (139
    )
    (63
    )
    Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties
    5,054
    -
    Net cash used in investing activities
    (80,652
    )
    (46,669
    )
    Cash flows from financing activities:
    Proceeds from borrowings
    70,000
    36,597
    Repayments of borrowings
    (11,193
    )
    (38,165
    )
    Common stock exchanged and cancelled
    (324
    )
    -
    Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $2.7 million
    -
    47,125
    Deferred financing costs
    (1,168
    )
    (78
    )
    Net cash provided by financing activities
    57,315
    45,479
    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
    847
    545
    Cash at beginning of period
    10,200
    23,264
    Cash at end of period
    $
    11,047
    $
    23,809
    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
    Cash paid for:
    Interest
    $
    1,555
    $
    688
    Non-cash investing and financing activities:
    Class B Common stock issued in Bold Contribution Agreement
    $
    489,842
    $
    -
    Class A Common stock issued in Bold Contribution Agreement
    $
    2,037
    $
    -
    Common stock issued in Lynden Arrangement
    $
    -
    $
    45,699
    Accrued capital expenditures
    $
    19,519
    $
    8,938
    Asset retirement obligations
    $
    83
    $
    101
    Promissory Note
    $
    -
    $
    5,059

    Earthstone Energy, Inc.
    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
    Unaudited

    Non-GAAP Financial Measure

    The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX, as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the U.S.). This disclosure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, this non-GAAP measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss, or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations.

    I. Adjusted EBITDAX

    Adjusted EBITDAX is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. We define "Adjusted EBITDAX" as net income (loss) plus, when applicable, accretion; impairment expense; depletion, depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties; exploration expense; rig idle expense; unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives; stock based compensation; and income tax (benefit) expense.

    Our Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDAX in the same manner.

    The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

    ($000s)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
    2017
    2016
    2017
    2016
    Net income (loss)
    		 4,008 (3,900) (50,230) (21,493)
    Accretion
    		 72 143 378 404
    Impairment expense
    		 92 - 66,740 -
    Depletion, depreciation and amortization
    		 10,330 5,149 28,258 16,252
    Interest expense, net
    		 903 341 1,873 934
    Transaction costs
    		 109 846 4,676 1,641
    Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
    		 (2,157) (8) (3,848) (8)
    Rig idle and termination expense
    		 - - - 5,059
    Exploration
    		 - - 1 5
    Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
    		 4,159 (413) (3,908) 5,847
    Non-cash stock based compensation
    		 1,687 1,328 4,645 1,889
    Income tax expense (benefit)
    		 (94) 201 (10,046) 387
    Adjusted EBITDAX
    		 19,109 3,687 38,539 10,917

    SOURCE: Earthstone Energy, Inc.


    © 2017 ACCESSWIRE