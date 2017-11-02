

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) adjusted full year 2017 guidance for revenues of $720 to $740 million, to $735 million to $745 million. The company affirmed full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $52 to $54 million.



Kratos provided fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $185 to $195 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $15.4 million to $17.4 million.



For the third quarter of 2017, adjusted income per share was $0.03. Third-quarter revenues increased 18.6 percent over the third quarter of 2016.



