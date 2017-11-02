Third Quarter 2017 Highlights
- Revenue in the third quarter of 2017 increased to €285.1 million compared to €259.7 million in the third quarter of 2016 due to higher feedstock costs pass-throughs to customers, together with base price increases in both business segments and strong Specialty growth
- Specialty volumes increased 11.4% to 66.6 kmt underlying the continued success of the growth strategy of this segment, while Rubber volumes decreased by 5.1% to 206.3 kmt due to the Ambès, France plant closure 2016, the ongoing conversion of capacity in South Korea, as well as the impact of hurricane Harvey. Overall volumes decreased by 1.5% to 272.9 kmt compared to 277.1 kmt in the third quarter of 2016
- Profit (Net Income) increased to €13.0 million compared to €3.8 million loss in the third quarter of 2016 with the prior year being impacted by one-time closing costs of our Ambès, France plant
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased by 1.7%, or €0.9 million to €54.5 million compared to €55.4 million in the prior year third quarter due in part to the volume decrease resulting from the impact of hurricane Harvey, an unfavorable feedstock mix and negative foreign exchange translation impacts
- EPS was €0.22 compared to €(0.06) in the third quarter of 2016
- Adjusted EPS1 increased to €0.34 in the current quarter from €0.33 in the third quarter of 2016
- Specialty Carbon Black Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.2% to €34.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to €33.2 million in the prior year third quarter
- Rubber Carbon Black Adjusted EBITDA decreased by €2.0 million, or 9.1%, from €22.2 million in the third quarter of last year to €20.2 million
- Solid cash flow from operating activities totaled €35.9 million for the third quarter
- Effective around November 7, 2017, the Company's Term Loan B debt will be repriced and its maturity extended for 3 additional years to July 2024. The margin on the Euro portion of this debt will be reduced from 2.75% to 2.5%, to a level consistent with the USD portion
1) See below for a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. ("Orion" or the "Company") (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced results for its third quarter of 2017. "Our two carbon black businesses performed well this quarter even in the face of the Gulf Coast storm and some currency headwinds. Our specialty business continued to grow, further penetrating regional markets and expanding its global market share, registering yet another double-digit volume gain in the period. For our rubber business, the quarter was highlighted by a double digit volume gain in China, although our overall volume declined, as expected, due to the closure of our French facility in late 2016, the ongoing conversion of capacity in South Korea from more common rubber grades to specialties and technical Rubber grades, and the impact of hurricane Harvey on our operations as well as those of our customers. Our Adjusted EBITDA remained healthy, coming in at €54.5 million, with the gain in specialty, not offsetting the drop in rubber, reflecting the negative impacts previously mentioned, some FX headwinds with the strengthening of the euro and an unfavorable feedstock mix in the quarter," said Jack Clem, Orion's Chief Executive Officer.
"Our cash flow remained robust as both the balance sheet and operating expenses were managed well. In addition, after the close of the third quarter, we successfully refinanced our debt," continued Mr. Clem. "Despite a working capital headwind caused by higher oil prices in the quarter, cash flow from operations totaled €36 million, sufficient to fund our ongoing capex needs, cover our strong dividend and pay our interest expenses."
|ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS
|Q3 2017
|Q3 2016
|Y-o-Y Comparison
|Volume (in kmt)
|272.9
|277.1
|(4.2
|Revenue (EUR/Millions)
|285.1
|259.7
|25.4
|Contribution Margin (EUR/Millions)
|112.2
|115.9
|(3.7
|Contribution Margin per Metric Ton (EUR)
|411.3
|418.1
|(6.9
|Operating Result/EBIT (EUR/Millions)
|28.4
|3.4
|25.0
|Adjusted EBITDA (EUR/Millions)
|54.5
|55.4
|(0.9
|Profit for the Period/Net Income (EUR/Millions)
|13.0
|(3.8
|16.8
|EPS (EUR) (1)
|0.22
|(0.06
|0.28
|Adjusted EPS (EUR) (2)
|0.34
|0.33
|0.01
|Notes:
|(1)
|EPS calculated using profit or (loss) for the period (Net Income) and weighted number of shares outstanding in the respective quarter.
|(2)
|Adjusted EPS calculated using profit (Net Income) for the respective quarter adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of transaction costs and foreign currency effects impacting financial results and other adjustment items and restructuring expenses (all adjustments on a net of tax basis assuming group tax rate) and weighted number of shares outstanding in the respective quarter.
Third Quarter 2017 Overview
Volumes decreased by 4.2 kmt resulting in total volume of 272.9 kmt in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 277.1 kmt in the third quarter of 2016. This 1.5% decrease reflected stronger volumes in the Specialty Carbon Black business, offset by lower Rubber Carbon Black volumes in part as a result of the closure of our manufacturing facility in France, the impact of hurricane Harvey and the ongoing conversion of capacity in South Korea.
While volumes in the quarter declined, revenue increased by €25.4 million, or 9.8%, to €285.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €259.7 million in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting mainly the pass through of higher feedstock costs to customers with agreements that link price to the cost of feedstock, price increases in the segments, strong growth in the higher priced specialty segment, offset by negative foreign exchange rate translation impacts.
Contribution Margin decreased by €3.7 million, or 3.1%, to €112.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €115.9 million in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting the impact of an unfavorable feedstock mix in Rubber and foreign exchange translation effects partially offset by the increase in Specialty Carbon Black volumes.
Gross Profit decreased by €1.9 million to €80.9 million in the third quarter 2017 from €82.8 million in the third quarter of 2016, consistent with the development of the Contribution Margin, offset by positive foreign exchange translation effects on fixed costs.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by €0.9 million to €54.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, or 1.7%, from €55.4 million in the third quarter of 2016, consistent with the development in Gross Profit offset by positive foreign exchange rate translation effects relating to below margin fixed costs.
Quarterly Business Results
|SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK
|Q3 2017
|Q3 2016
|Y-o-Y Comparison
|Volume (kmt)
|66.6
|59.7
|11.4
|Revenue (EUR/Millions)
|106.5
|94.7
|12.4
|Gross Profit (EUR/Millions)
|44.3
|43.4
|2.1
|Gross Profit/metric ton (EUR)
|666.2
|727.0
|(8.4
|Adjusted EBITDA (EUR/Millions)
|34.3
|33.2
|3.2
|Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton (EUR)
|515.8
|556.4
|(7.3
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|32.2
|35.1
Volumes for the Specialty Carbon Black business increased by 11.4% to 66.6 kmt in the third quarter of 2017 from 59.7 kmt in the third quarter of 2016, mainly as a result of strong growth in Europe and North America as well as the expansion of sales of Specialty products from our facility in Qingdao, China. The Specialty business continues to benefit from increased global demand and further penetration of markets, with all regions showing strength.
Revenue of the business increased by €11.8 million, or 12.4%, to €106.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €94.7 million in the third quarter of 2016, which reflects the higher volume growth and base price increases, offset in part by a negative foreign exchange translation impact and regionally related product mix.
Gross Profit increased by €0.9 million, or 2.1%, to €44.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €43.4 million in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting the higher volume growth partially offset by a delay in recovering the impact of rising feedstock costs and a negative foreign exchange rate translation impact.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.2% to €34.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €33.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting the development of Gross Profit and below margin costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.2% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 35.1% in the third quarter of 2016.
|RUBBER CARBON BLACK
|Q3 2017
|Q3 2016
|Y-o-Y Comparison
|Volume (kmt)
|206.3
|217.3
|(5.1
|Revenue (EUR/Millions)
|178.6
|165.0
|8.3
|Gross Profit (EUR/Millions)
|36.5
|39.3
|(7.1
|Gross Profit/metric ton (EUR)
|177.0
|180.9
|(2.2
|Adjusted EBITDA (EUR/Millions)
|20.2
|22.2
|(9.1
|Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton (EUR)
|97.7
|102.1
|(4.3
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|11.3
|13.4
Rubber industry demand remained strong during the quarter but as a result of the closure of our manufacturing facility in France, the impact of hurricane Harvey and the ongoing conversion of capacity in South Korea, our volumes declined by 5.1% to 206.3 kmt in the third quarter of 2017 from 217.3 kmt in the third quarter of 2016.
Revenue increased by €13.6 million, or 8.3%, to €178.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €165.0 million in the third quarter of 2016, as a result of the pass through of higher feedstock costs to customers on indexed price agreements, base price increases which offset the decline in volumes and negative foreign exchange rate translation effects.
Gross profit decreased by €2.8 million, or 7.1%, to €36.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €39.3 million in the third quarter of 2016, as a result of an unfavorable feedstock mix, lower volumes partly related to hurricane Harvey and some negative foreign exchange rate translation impacts.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by €2.0 million, or 9.1% to €20.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 from €22.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, in line with gross profit offset by decreased below margin costs associated with positive foreign exchange rate translation impacts on below margin fixed costs, positive effects on costs as a result of closing the Ambès France facility and an ongoing focus on managing expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 13.4% in the third quarter of 2016 reflecting the impact of the pass through of higher feedstock costs on revenues as well as the Adjusted EBITDA development.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company's non-current indebtedness as of September 30, 2017 was €571.3 million composed of the non-current portion of term loan liabilities of €561.0 million (€569.1 million gross term loan liabilities reduced by capitalized transaction costs of €8.1 million), plus local non-current bank loans of €7.7 million and €2.6 million non-current debt from financial derivatives.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €55.8 million, and less €7.0 million current portion of term loan liabilities, comprise our net cash of €48.8 million.
Accordingly, net indebtedness was €528.0 million comprising non-current indebtedness excluding capitalized transaction costs and excluding non-current debt from financial derivatives (both of which are disregarded in computing net debt under our lending agreements), less net cash.
This represents a 2.32 times LTM Adjusted EBITDA multiple down from 2.37 times in the previous quarter and down from 2.50 times at the end of 2016. Cash inflows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2017 amounted to €35.9 million, primarily consisting of a consolidated profit for the period of €13.0 million, adjusted for depreciation and amortization of €20.4 million and the exclusion of finance costs, net of €8.4 million affecting net income. Net working capital increased as a result of higher oil prices and totaled €204.1 million as of September 30, 2017 as compared to €181.9 million as of December 31, 2016.
Cash outflows from investing activities in the third quarter of 2017 amounted to €17.2 million composed of capital expenditures for improvements primarily in the manufacturing network throughout the production system.
Cash outflows for financing activities in the third quarter of 2017 amounted to €10.6 million, consisting of a dividend payment of €10.0 million, regular interest payments of €6.4 million and regular debt repayment of €1.7 million, offset by net cash inflows from other financing activities.
2017 Full Year Outlook
"Both of our business segments have executed well in spite of the challenges presented by currency headwinds and the impact of a very serious storm in the U.S. which caused us property damage, serious delays and cancelled orders. We are expecting to recover some of the negative hurricane Harvey impacts in the fourth quarter of this year as the related supply issues and the logistic problems of the third quarter appear to be behind us now. Demand remains stable to good in our regions, particularly in Europe and a recovering South America," stated Mr. Clem.
"We have been maintaining our Adjusted EBITDA guidance range through the year while keeping a close watch on key external developments in our markets, most notably oil price volatility and currency fluctuations which if they had remained at expected levels would position us at the midpoint of guidance. While underlying performance remains consistent with previous expectations, currency effects have moved negatively since our last guidance and are now expected to impact our full year projections versus initial guidance by approximately €4 million. Taking this into account and considering that we are otherwise performing consistent with expectations, we are tightening our outlook for full year Adjusted EBITDA to between €225 million and €230 million for 2017, with a mid-point assumption based on stable volumes and the current headwinds in oil prices and exchange rates. We see achieving the high end of this guidance range if the above assumptions hold and our Rubber business is able to make up the majority of the ground lost associated directly and indirectly with hurricane Harvey."
"We are pleased with the execution of our two business segments during this past year and most recently while facing the challenges of the Gulf Coast Storm. Furthermore, we see mostly positive signs regarding supply/demand dynamics as we move into 2018. Improving economies are pushing up demand, new tire building capacity is coming online in our key regions, while carbon black supply remains constrained. Our consolidation project in South Korea will start to be an upside for the business in 2018 much as we have seen play out with our consolidation project in Europe. We have been encouraged by the positive developments in negotiations for the 2018 contracts with our major rubber customers. These began somewhat earlier than normal this year and are close to being finalized. Our specialty segment is planning yet another strong year of above market growth based on our strategy of penetrating regional markets while expanding our portfolio of advanced and premium products. And with our new debt package, we are well positioned to support the needs of our business."
Other guidance metrics for 2017, also mostly unchanged, include shares outstanding of 59.3 million, an underlying tax rate of about 35% on pre-tax income, and capital expenditures reflecting an operating run rate consistent with the past of approximately €60 million but depending on the timing of certain expenditures potentially rising to approximately €75 million due to the expenditures associated with the consolidation of our plants in South Korea. Depreciation is estimated to be approximately €60 million, and amortization is estimated to be approximately €20 million (including amortization of acquired intangibles of about €13 million) in 2017.
|Interim condensed consolidated income statements
|of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 unaudited
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|Revenue
|285,071
|259,682
|888,716
|753,818
|Cost of sales
|(204,220
|(176,929
|(633,851
|(502,532
|Gross profit
|80,851
|82,753
|254,865
|251,286
|Selling expenses
|(28,648
|(28,601
|(87,226
|(83,879
|Research and development costs
|(3,966
|(3,654
|(11,949
|(10,718
|General and administrative expenses
|(15,991
|(17,187
|(51,431
|(50,803
|Other operating income
|521
|533
|2,576
|1,602
|Other operating expenses
|(3,581
|(2,533
|(7,560
|(11,490
|Restructuring expenses
|(810
|(27,900
|(1,477
|(27,900
|Operating result (EBIT)
|28,376
|3,411
|97,798
|68,098
|Finance income
|10,442
|6,214
|30,794
|19,036
|Finance costs
|(18,863
|(15,609
|(58,865
|(46,080
|Share of profit or loss of joint ventures
|121
|121
|363
|298
|Financial result
|(8,300
|(9,274
|(27,708
|(26,746
|Profit before income taxes
|20,076
|(5,863
|70,090
|41,352
|Income taxes
|(7,052
|2,023
|(24,410
|(15,337
|Profit for the period
|13,024
|(3,840
|45,680
|26,015
|Earnings per Share (EUR per share), basic
|0.22
|(0.06
|0.77
|0.44
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares (in thousands)
|59,320
|59,320
|59,320
|59,364
|Earnings per Share (EUR per share), diluted
|0.21
|(0.06
|0.75
|0.43
|Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares (in thousands)
|60,830
|59,775
|60,587
|59,819
|Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. as at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 unaudited
|Sep 30, 2017
|Dec 31, 2016
|
ASSETS
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|48,512
|48,512
|Other intangible assets
|62,828
|77,984
|Property, plant and equipment
|364,128
|387,727
|Investment in joint ventures
|4,536
|4,657
|Other financial assets
|1,123
|2,178
|Other assets
|3,324
|2,858
|Deferred tax assets
|42,320
|60,955
|526,771
|584,871
|Current assets
|Inventories
|116,561
|114,351
|Trade receivables
|195,657
|190,503
|Other financial assets
|3,172
|5,264
|Other assets
|25,754
|21,985
|Income tax receivables
|3,495
|7,704
|Cash and cash equivalents
|55,763
|73,907
|400,402
|413,714
|927,173
|998,585
|Sep 30, 2017
|Dec 31, 2016
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|Equity
|Subscribed capital
|59,635
|59,635
|Treasury shares
|(3,415
|(3,415
|Reserves
|(38,047
|(47,964
|Profit or loss for the period
|45,680
|44,626
|63,853
|52,882
|Non-current liabilities
|Pension provisions
|54,393
|54,736
|Other provisions
|11,802
|13,747
|Financial liabilities
|571,338
|613,659
|Other liabilities
|94
|425
|Deferred tax liabilities
|32,890
|44,557
|670,517
|727,124
|Current liabilities
|Other provisions
|44,262
|60,056
|Liabilities to local banks
|Trade payables
|108,163
|122,913
|Other financial liabilities
|4,794
|5,465
|Income tax liabilities
|17,547
|16,759
|Other liabilities
|18,037
|13,386
|192,803
|218,579
|927,173
|998,585
|Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows of
|Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 unaudited
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Nine Months
|
Nine Months
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|Profit for the period
|13,024
|(3,840
|45,680
|26,015
|Income taxes
|7,052
|(2,023
|24,410
|15,337
|Profit before income taxes
|20,076
|(5,863
|70,090
|41,352
|Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|20,376
|30,724
|63,096
|70,276
|Other non-cash expenses
|2,649
|1,426
|5,885
|1,740
|(Increase) in trade receivables
|3,305
|(7,177
|(15,986
|(4,681
|(Increase) in inventories
|5,557
|(10,101
|(9,026
|(4,081
|Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
|(18,914
|8,050
|(8,379
|12,319
|Increase/(decrease) in provisions
|3,359
|21,456
|(16,814
|15,517
|Increase/decrease in other assets and liabilities that cannot be allocated to investing or financing activities
|(4,460
|3,369
|(3,850
|5,331
|Finance income
|(10,442
|(6,214
|(30,794
|(19,036
|Finance costs
|18,863
|15,609
|58,865
|46,080
|Cash paid for income taxes
|(4,511
|(6,426
|(16,073
|(17,128
|Cash flows from operating activities
|35,858
|44,853
|97,014
|147,689
|Cash paid for the acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|(17,191
|(10,151
|(51,579
|(48,167
|Cash flows from investing activities
|(17,191
|(10,151
|(51,579
|(48,167
|Share buyback
|(3,415
|Repayments of borrowings
|(1,748
|(21,796
|(24,821
|(45,404
|Cash inflows related to current financial liabilities
|8,219
|6,779
|18,542
|7,139
|Cash inflows or related to current financial liabilities
|(4,229
|(10,352
|(394
|Interest and similar expenses paid
|(6,352
|(11,827
|(22,696
|(30,726
|Interest and similar income received
|3,544
|1,668
|7,633
|2,014
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|(10,000
|(10,000
|(30,000
|(29,994
|Cash flows from financing activities
|(10,566
|(35,176
|(61,694
|(100,780
|Change in cash
|8,101
|(474
|(16,259
|(1,258
|Change in cash resulting from exchange rate differences
|(884
|270
|(1,885
|732
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|48,546
|64,939
|73,907
|65,261
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|55,763
|64,735
|55,763
|64,735
The following tables present a reconciliation of each of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:
|Reconciliation of profit or loss
|In EUR k
|In EUR k
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the For the Nine Months Ended
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Profit or (loss) for the period
|13,024
|(3,840
|45,680
|26,015
|Add back Income taxes
|7,052
|(2,023
|24,410
|15,337
|Profit or (loss) before taxes
|20,076
|(5,863
|70,090
|41,352
|Add back finance costs
|18,863
|15,609
|58,865
|46,080
|Deduction share of profit of joint ventures
|(121
|(121
|(363
|(298
|Deduction other finance income
|(10,442
|(6,214
|(30,794
|(19,036
|Earnings before taxes and finance income/costs (operating result (EBIT))
|28,376
|3,411
|97,798
|68,098
|Add back depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (1)
|20,376
|30,724
|63,096
|70,276
|EBITDA
|48,752
|34,135
|160,894
|138,374
|Add back share of profit of joint venture
|121
|121
|363
|298
|Add back restructuring expenses (2)
|810
|17,603
|1,477
|17,603
|Add back consulting fees related to Group strategy (3)
|918
|297
|1,887
|2,063
|Add back long term incentive plan
|2,649
|1,297
|5,634
|2,212
|Add back other adjustments (4)
|1,228
|1,972
|1,402
|6,578
|Adjusted EBITDA
|54,478
|55,425
|171,657
|167,128
|(1) Includes €10.3 million impairment of fixed assets at our Ambès, France plant for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 following the decision to cease production by December 31, 2016.
|(2) Reflecting the cost in connection with our global rubber footprint restructuring.
|(3) Consulting fees related to the Group strategy include external consulting fees from establishing and implementing our operating, tax and organizational strategies.
|(4) Other adjustments (for items with less bearing on the underlying performance of the Company's core business) in the three months ended September 30, 2017 mainly relate to hurricane Harvey flooding in our Kingwood, Texas office and Orange, Texas plant of €0.8 million and costs in connection with our EPA enforcement action of €0.4 million. Other adjustments in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 include costs in connection with our EPA enforcement action of €1.6 million and hurricane Harvey flooding in our Kingwood, Texas office and Orange, Texas plant of €0.8 million, partially offset by a reimbursement following a successful objection against reassessed real estate transfer taxes in Germany of €1.3 million. Other adjustments (for items with less bearing on the underlying performance of the Company's core business) in the three months ended September 30, 2016 primarily relate to costs of €0.7 million in connection with our EPA enforcement action and cost of €0.5 million associated with the integration OECQ, which was acquired in the last quarter of 2015. Another €0.6 million are related to cost incurred during a production disruption in the Ambès, France plant. Other adjustments in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 primarily relate to costs of €3.5 million associated with our EPA enforcement action (including accrued expenses for penalties and mitigation projects), €1.6 million in connection with the OECQ integration as well as €0.5 million related to expenses recorded for the deductible of insurance claims arising from the flooding in our Orange, Texas plant. Another €0.6 million of expenses are related to cost incurred during a production disruption in the Ambès, France plant.
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS
|Adjusted EPS
|
Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|in EUR k
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Profit for the period
|13,024
|(3,840
|45,680
|26,015
|Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|2,649
|1,297
|5,634
|2,212
|Add back consulting fees, restructuring expenses and other adjustments
|2,956
|30,169
|4,766
|36,541
|Add back amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,277
|3,271
|9,832
|9,794
|Add back foreign exchange rate impacts to financial result
|836
|117
|3,401
|(3,986
|Amortization of transaction costs
|1,147
|750
|3,008
|2,250
|Release of transaction costs due to repayment
|378
|389
|675
|Tax effect on add back items at 35% estimated tax rate
|(3,803
|(12,593
|(9,461
|(16,620
|Adjusted profit or loss for the period
|20,087
|19,548
|63,250
|56,881
|Adjusted EPS 1
|0.34
|0.33
|1.07
|0.96
|Total add back items
|7,063
|23,388
|17,570
|30,866
|Impact add back items per share
|0.12
|0.39
|0.30
|0.52
|
+ Earnings per Share (EUR per share)
|0.22
|(0.06
|0.77
|0.44
|= Adjusted EPS 1
|0.34
|0.33
|1.07
|0.96
|1) Based upon weighted number of shares outstanding, which was 59,320k for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and 59,364k for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.
Forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS included in this release are not reconcilable to their respective most directly comparable IFRS measure without unreasonable efforts, because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of adjustment items in the remainder of the fiscal year. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
