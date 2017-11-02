Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2017 Results

Transformational quarter with multi-billion capital program now largely in service and closed the acquisition of Veresen

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2017.

Operational and Financial Overview











($ millions, except where noted)

3 Months Ended

September 30

(unaudited)

9 Months Ended

September 30

(unaudited)



2017

2016

2017

2016 Conventional Pipelines revenue volumes (mbpd)(1)(2)

780

643

722

654 Oil Sands & Heavy Oil contracted capacity (mbpd)(1)

1,060

975

1,060

975 Gas Services revenue volumes net to Pembina (mboe/d)(2)(3)

171

149

171

131 Midstream Natural Gas Liquids ("NGL") sales volumes (mbpd)(1)

123

136

140

136 Total volume (mboe/d)(3)

2,134

1,903

2,093

1,896 Revenue

1,041

970

3,692

3,014 Net revenue(4)

532

427

1,537

1,250 Operating margin(4)

403

317

1,165

959 Gross profit

270

246

927

731 Earnings

107

120

446

335 Earnings per common share - basic (dollars)

0.22

0.25

0.97

0.73 Earnings per common share - diluted (dollars)

0.22

0.25

0.96

0.73 Adjusted EBITDA(4)

365

287

1,031

847 Cash flow from operating activities

302

247

990

791 Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(4)

0.75

0.63

2.47

2.05 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(4)

314

250

897

694 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(4)

0.78

0.64

2.24

1.80 Common share dividends declared

205

188

601

547 Preferred share dividends declared

19

20

57

50 Dividends per common share (dollars)

0.51

0.48

1.50

1.42 Capital expenditures

341

537

1,525

1,292 Acquisition













566

























3 Months Ended

September 30

(unaudited) 9 Months Ended

September 30

(unaudited)



2017 2016 2017 2016 ($ millions)

Revenue(5) Operating

Margin(4) Revenue(5) Operating

Margin(4) Revenue(5) Operating

Margin(4) Revenue(5) Operating

Margin(4) Conventional Pipelines

232 174 183 121 617 455 535 376 Oil Sands & Heavy Oil

51 36 49 36 155 108 148 103 Gas Services(5)

88 66 72 52 267 202 189 135 Midstream(5)

161 125 122 106 498 394 378 338 Corporate



2 1 2

6

7 Total

532 403 427 317 1,537 1,165 1,250 959

(1) mbpd is thousands of barrels per day. (2) Revenue volumes are equal to contracted plus interruptible volumes. (3) Revenue volumes converted to mboe/d (thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day) from million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") at 6:1 ratio. (4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (5) The amounts presented for Midstream and Gas Services consist of net revenue (revenue less cost of goods sold including product purchases). Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures."

Highlights

Record Conventional Pipelines' revenue volumes during the third quarter of 780 mbpd, representing a 13 percent increase compared to 692 mbpd in the second quarter of 2017 and a 21 percent increase compared to 643 mbpd in the third quarter of 2016. Results for the third quarter of 2017 reflect a full quarter of contribution from Pembina's Phase III pipeline expansion ("Phase III Expansion") which was placed into service at the end of the second quarter;

Gas Services generated solid quarterly revenue volumes of 1,024 MMcf/d in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 15 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016 and remained relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2017, despite third-party curtailments in the natural gas market which occurred during the third quarter of 2017;

Generated third quarter and year-to-date earnings of $107 million and $446 million , an 11 percent decrease and 33 percent increase, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year;

and , an 11 percent decrease and 33 percent increase, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year; Realized adjusted EBITDA of $365 million during the third quarter and $1,031 million year-to-date during 2017, 27 percent and 22 percent higher than the third quarter and first nine months of 2016, respectively;

during the third quarter and year-to-date during 2017, 27 percent and 22 percent higher than the third quarter and first nine months of 2016, respectively; Cash flow from operating activities was $302 million and $990 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $247 million and $791 million for the same periods in 2016, an increase of 22 percent and 25 percent, respectively. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities increased by 26 percent and 29 percent to $314 million and $897 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 compared to the respective periods in 2016;

and for the three and nine months ended compared to and for the same periods in 2016, an increase of 22 percent and 25 percent, respectively. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities increased by 26 percent and 29 percent to and in the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 compared to the respective periods in 2016; On a per share (basic) basis during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 , cash flow from operating activities increased 19 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to the same periods of the prior year;

, cash flow from operating activities increased 19 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to the same periods of the prior year; Realized one full quarter of cash flow from the assets placed into service at the end of the second quarter, which are continuing to ramp up, including the Company's Phase III Expansion, a third fractionator at Redwater and the Canadian Diluent Hub; and

and the Canadian Diluent Hub; and On October 2, 2017 , Pembina closed the previously announced acquisition of Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") and increased the common share dividend by 5.9 percent.

Executive Comments

"This quarter marked an inflection point in Pembina's history," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Pembina embarked on an unprecedented suite of growth projects in 2013 and since the beginning of 2015, we have placed over $5 billion of new fee-for-service assets into service. The largest component of this growth program, being the Phase III Expansion, the third Redwater fractionator and the Canadian Diluent Hub, were placed into service at the end of the second quarter. The third quarter of 2017 represented the first full quarter of cash flow contribution from these assets - which we continue to expect to ramp up over future quarters. Pembina's robust financial position provides a strong platform to pursue our next suite of growth projects."

"Thanks to the newly in-service assets, we've set a revenue volume record in our Conventional Pipelines business on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, which have contributed to reaching new financial records including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash flow from operating activities and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share," continued Mr. Dilger.

"As volumes continue to ramp up on the recently in-service assets, our financial position will strengthen and our adjusted cash flow from our operating activities per share will continue to grow."

"On October 2, 2017, we closed the acquisition of Veresen - marking a transformational moment for our company," said Mr. Dilger. "With increased size and scale, greater diversification and a broader service offering, the future is bright for Pembina. Going forward, we are capable of pursuing expanded growth opportunities in support of continued value creation for our shareholders. Given the strong financial position of the combined company, we were also proud to have increased the dividend for a second time this year."

"Looking ahead, we will stay focused on successfully completing the remaining growth portfolio, further progressing our large-scale potential project roster as well as working to integrate Veresen and to achieve the near-term expected synergies of $75 to $100 million on a run-rate basis. We are now positioned as a leading North American infrastructure company able to continue delivering top-tier performance and I am excited to realize our expected transformational results," concluded Mr. Dilger.

New Developments in 2017 and Growth Projects Update

On November 1, 2017 , Pembina placed its Duvernay complex into service ahead of schedule and under budget which included its 100 MMcf/d (75 MMcf/d net to Pembina) Duvernay I plant and the associated field hub;

, Pembina placed its complex into service ahead of schedule and under budget which included its 100 MMcf/d (75 MMcf/d net to Pembina) Duvernay I plant and the associated field hub; In support of the growing liquids-rich Montney resource play, Pembina placed its northeast British Columbia pipeline expansion and its Altares Lateral into service at the end of October 2017 on time and on budget;

resource play, Pembina placed its northeast pipeline expansion and its Altares Lateral into service at the end of on time and on budget; Pembina is continuing to progress its Phase IV and Phase V expansions of its pipeline infrastructure. Phase IV will add capacity between Fox Creek and Namao, Alberta and Phase V will add capacity between Lator and Fox Creek, Alberta ;

and and Phase V will add capacity between Lator and ; On September 1, 2017 , 500 mbbls of above ground storage was placed into service at Pembina's Canadian Diluent Hub, with an additional third-party condensate connection expected by the end of 2017;

, 500 mbbls of above ground storage was placed into service at Pembina's Canadian Diluent Hub, with an additional third-party condensate connection expected by the end of 2017; As previously announced and aligned with the Phase III Expansion, the Company's third fractionator at Redwater was placed into service;

was placed into service; In October 2017 , Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation, Pembina's 50/50 joint venture entity with its partner Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C., executed the primary FEED contract for the proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility with a leading global engineering firm. In the event of project sanctioning, the facility would be constructed in close proximity to the Company's Redwater fractionation complex;

, Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation, Pembina's 50/50 joint venture entity with its partner Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C., executed the primary FEED contract for the proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility with a leading global engineering firm. In the event of project sanctioning, the facility would be constructed in close proximity to the Company's fractionation complex; Pembina continues to advance construction and commissioning of infrastructure in support of North West Redwater Partnership's refinery and expects to place it into service by late 2017;

Work is continuing at Pembina's Edmonton North Terminal and its Edmonton Delivery System, with the remaining components expected to be placed into service by the end of 2017; and

Pembina previously signed a non-binding letter of intent identifying Watson Island, Prince Rupert , as a potential site for a propane export terminal and continues to progress consultation with key stakeholders.

Strategic Business Combination Announcement

On October 2, 2017, Pembina announced that it completed its business combination (the "Transaction") with Veresen pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to create one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Canada. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Pembina acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Veresen valued at approximately $9.4 billion, including the assumption of Veresen debt, the proportionate interest in the debt of Veresen's equity accounted investments and Veresen preferred shares (Veresen and equity accounted investee's debt assumption is approximately $3 billion). All regulatory conditions have been satisfied prior to closing. These conditions included termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period by the US Federal Trade Commission on May 30, 2017; approval by the Minister of Transport under the Canada Transportation Act on June 28, 2017; and expiry of the waiting period under the Canadian Competition Act on September 13, 2017. With respect to the Canadian Competition Act, Pembina continues to work with the Commissioner of Competition and his staff post-closing relative to the Alberta Ethane Gathering System ("AEGS"), and their review relating to AEGS is ongoing. In conjunction with closing the Transaction, Pembina increased its common share dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.18 per share per month effective for the October 2017 common share dividend.

Given the closing of the Arrangement occurred on October 2, 2017, Veresen's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2017 are not reflected in Pembina's third quarter financial and operating results. Furthermore, pursuant to Canadian securities regulations, Veresen will not be filing financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter of 2017. However, a summary of Veresen's proportionately consolidated EBITDA for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017 is as follows:













($ millions, except where noted)





3 months ended

September 30

EBITDA (1) 9 months ended

September 30

EBITDA(1) Pipelines









Alliance





77 238 Ruby





45 142 AEGS





7 21 Midstream









Veresen Midstream





16 50 Aux Sable





25 43 Power





2 42 Corporate





(8) (25) Total





164 511

(1) Veresen EBITDA has been measured using US GAAP as the basis of measurement excluding transaction costs, impact of gains and losses from foreign exchange, derivative financial instruments and project development spend. EBITDA for Veresen's jointly controlled businesses represents Veresen's proportional share based on Veresen's ownership interest, and includes consolidation adjustments. Post-acquisition, Veresen's results will be reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Alliance Pipeline ("Alliance") continued to benefit from high demand for seasonal and interruptible services, driven by a wide Chicago-AECO gas price differential, Alliance's high rate of availability and outages or curtailments on other transportation options out of western Canada.

Ruby Pipeline EBITDA continues to benefit from take-or-pay contracts despite volumes flowing on the pipeline being negatively impacted due to the strong competition from western Canadian gas.

Aux Sable earnings benefited from improved propane plus margins as well as the ability to recognize the margin deferred in previous quarters due to the annual nature of the counterparty margin sharing agreement underpinning this asset.

Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership ("Veresen Midstream") EBITDA is generated from the Hythe and Steeprock gas processing facilities, which are governed by a take-or-pay arrangement, as well as the Dawson natural gas gathering and compression assets, which are on a fee-for-service basis with a contracted mechanism that ensures the return of capital within eight years. The Dawson assets noted lower revenues and volumes in the quarter, primarily due to downstream outages impacting the ability to flow gas.

Veresen also progressed a number of development opportunities during and following the third quarter of 2017. Major new developments and growth project updates include:

As previously announced, the 200 MMcf/d Tower rich gas processing plant and the 400 MMcf/d Sunrise processing plant were both placed into service under budget and ahead of schedule in September 2017 . Combined with the Saturn plant, where the first 200 MMcf/d processing train is expected to be placed into service in November 2017 under budget and ahead of schedule, Veresen Midstream will have placed 800 MMcf/d of gas processing capacity into service during 2017. The second 200 MMcf/d train at Saturn is expected to be placed into service in the first half of 2018;

. Combined with the Saturn plant, where the first 200 MMcf/d processing train is expected to be placed into service in under budget and ahead of schedule, Veresen Midstream will have placed 800 MMcf/d of gas processing capacity into service during 2017. The second 200 MMcf/d train at Saturn is expected to be placed into service in the first half of 2018; In September 2017 , Veresen re-contracted AEGS with its existing anchor tenants under a new, long-term take-or-pay transportation agreement for the majority of the existing capacity on the system effective January 1, 2019 . Under the agreement, tolls have been increased to reflect the value of the service provided to customers; and

, Veresen re-contracted AEGS with its existing anchor tenants under a new, long-term take-or-pay transportation agreement for the majority of the existing capacity on the system effective . Under the agreement, tolls have been increased to reflect the value of the service provided to customers; and On September 21, 2017 , Veresen announced that it had filed applications with the United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") for the construction and operation of a 7.8 million tonne per annum liquefied natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon , and the related Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline that will transport natural gas from the Malin Hub in southern Oregon to the export terminal. The filing of the FERC application positions the project for a FERC decision in late 2018.

Dividends

Declared and paid dividends of $0.17 per qualifying common share for the applicable record dates in July, August and September 2017 ;

per qualifying common share for the applicable record dates in July, August and ; In connection with the Acquisition, Pembina increased its monthly dividend by an additional 5.9 percent to $0.18 per common share, effective for the dividend payable on November 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on October 25, 2017 ; and

per common share, effective for the dividend payable on to shareholders of record on ; and Declared and paid quarterly dividends per qualifying preferred shares of: Series 1: $0.265625 ; Series 3: $0.29375 ; Series 5: $0.3125 ; Series 7: $0.28125 ; Series 9: $0.296875 ; Series 11: $0.359375 ; and Series 13: $0.359375 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2017 .

