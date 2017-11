WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) narrowed 2017 guidance for EPS to a range of $1.50 to $1.60, from the previous range of $1.40 to $1.70 per share.



Earnings attributable to Fluor for the third quarter were $94 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $5 million, or $0.03 per share a year ago. Third quarter revenue was $4.9 billion, up from $4.8 billion in the prior year.



