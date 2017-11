WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) announced its Board has approved a $2 billion share repurchase authorization which extends through Dec. 31, 2020. This was added to the amount remaining under the prior authorization, which was $95.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2017.



Republic also announced that its Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share for shareholders of record on Jan. 2, 2018. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 16, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX