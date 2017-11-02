

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $174.3 million, or $0.75 per share. This was down from $179.7 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $906.9 million. This was down from $924.6 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $174.3 Mln. vs. $179.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $906.9 Mln vs. $924.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.89 - $1.97



